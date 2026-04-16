Tshwane Accused of Prioritizing Water Trucking Over Infrastructure Amidst Corruption Allegations

An investigation into Tshwane's water supply contracts reveals that the city may be spending more on temporary water trucking services than on repairing and upgrading its aging infrastructure. Allegations of tender rigging and potential front companies are central to the controversy, which has drawn the attention of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and implicated city officials.

Gauteng residents are facing a deepening water crisis , with allegations surfacing that the City of Tshwane is prioritizing expensive water trucking contracts over essential infrastructure repairs and upgrades. In the 2025 financial year alone, Tshwane reportedly allocated R77 million to water tanker services, a figure that has drawn the attention of the Special Investigating Unit ( SIU ).

The controversy intensified following a report detailing how a company owned by Eunice Nontobeko Mkhonza, who lives in a modest RDP house and drives a common vehicle, received substantial payments for water delivery. Crucially, records indicate her company did not possess the necessary assets, such as water tankers, secure yards, or trained personnel, which are typically required for such large-scale water provision. This has fueled suspicions that Mkhonza may have served as a front for other individuals.

Neighbours have reportedly linked her to Mandla Jeffrey Mgcina, a director of Ivoline Trading Enterprise, another company that received R5.5 million from Tshwane for water trucking in the same financial year. Mgcina is also identified as the nephew of prominent taxi figure Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni.

Adding another layer to the unfolding scandal, Tshwane's deputy mayor, Eugene Modise, who holds significant positions as the mayoral committee member for finance and chair of the ANC in the Tshwane region, has also been implicated. Modise was a former director of Gofa-One, a company that was paid R1.7 million by the City of Tshwane for water transport services in 2024.

While he officially resigned from the directorship before assuming his council role, he co-founded Gofa-One in 2010 with his late mother, and the company’s registered address is his family home.

This pattern of alleged tender irregularities and potential conflicts of interest raises serious questions about the allocation of public funds and the management of critical water resources in Tshwane.

The situation is particularly galling for residents who endure water shortages while politicians simultaneously urge conservation, despite a significant portion of the water supply being lost due to leaks and illegal connections.

The ongoing reliance on expensive emergency water trucking, rather than investing in sustainable infrastructure, suggests a deliberate strategy by some officials to maintain a broken and unreliable system, from which they profit through inflated emergency relief tenders.

The hope is that the current SIU investigation into Tshwane will not only expose those exploiting the system but also serve as a catalyst for similar probes into other municipalities where such malfeasance may be occurring.

Given South Africa's status as a water-scarce nation and the increasing unpredictability of weather patterns, the prospect of continued tap dry spells due to official corruption, aimed at funding lavish lifestyles, is a deeply concerning and tragic possibility.





SundayTimesZA / 🏆 47. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tshwane Water Crisis Corruption Infrastructure SIU

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Council report recommends Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi be suspendedThe report, seen by EWN, recommends the council suspend Mnisi for three months with full pay.

Read more »

‘No factual basis’, says Mnisi, to motivate against being put on precautionary leaveTshwane CFO denies sharing internal tender information with outsiders

Read more »

Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi says his presence at work poses no risk to probe against himMnisi is expected to know his fate of his pending suspension on Wednesday

Read more »

Tshwane CFO Suspended Amidst Tender Rigging AllegationsThe City of Tshwane has placed its Chief Financial Officer, Gareth Mnisi, on precautionary suspension following serious allegations of tender rigging and procurement irregularities. The suspension comes after the Metro council rejected Mnisi's representations against it, paving the way for disciplinary proceedings. Investigations are reportedly linked to testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, with concerns also raised about Mnisi's alleged acquisition of luxurious assets.

Read more »

Water tanker mafia must be exposed before we are hung out to dryTshwane is alleged to spend more money trucking water than fixing pipes and upgrading water infrastructure

Read more »

Tshwane CFO Suspended Amid Tender Rigging Allegations, Exposing Governance FailuresThe Chief Financial Officer of Tshwane has been suspended following allegations of tender rigging. This incident has brought to light significant failures in the municipality's internal oversight mechanisms and governance practices, with experts highlighting a lack of decisive action against wrongdoing and recommending more rigorous background checks and lifestyle audits for senior officials.

Read more »