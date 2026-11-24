Emmanuel Tshituka will earn his first Springbok cap as the sixth debutant of 2026 when South Africa face France in the Nations Championship final in London on Sunday. Coach Rassie Erasmus has made seven changes and one positional switch to the starting team that lost to Ireland last weekend.

Emmanuel Tshituka will make his Springbok debut in the Nations Championship final against France at Allianz Stadium in London on Sunday. The Sharks flank, brother of Springbok loose forward Vincent Tshituka, is among the replacements and becomes the sixth Bok debutant of 2026.

He could earn his first Test cap if he takes the field. Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has made seven changes and one positional switch to the starting team that defeated Ireland last weekend. Damian Willemse misses out after picking up a niggle in Dublin, with Manie Libbok moving to flyhalf and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu shifting to fullback.

Also read Tshituka in line to make Bok debut in Nations Championship Final

Springbok Team Changes For Final

Ruan Nortje has also failed to recover from injury, paving the way for Salmaan Moerat to start alongside Lood de Jager in the second row. There are three changes in the front row, with Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit coming into the starting XV. Erasmus has again opted for a six-two split on the bench. Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche and Wilco Louw provide front-row cover, while Eben Etzebeth covers lock.

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Tshituka and Paul de Villiers provide loose-forward cover, with Morne van den Berg and Canan Moodie the two backs on the bench. Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick praised Tshituka's work ethic.

"We look at Emmanuel and see the profile of Pieter-Steph, who works hard all day. He's a world-class player," Stick said.

Tshituka Work Ethic Compared To Pieter Steph

"Manu's the same. He's got the same profile, especially at the Sharks: the way he plays, the hard work he does, and obviously all the work in the dark. He does the work that no one else wants to do. At practice, the last few weeks, he's never complained.

You look at the opposition, too - France are obviously going to bring physicality. Manu brings that as well. So that's what Manu hopefully will do this week, and that's why he's been given a chance.

" Erasmus also expressed his pride in Tshituka. "We are proud of him to earn this fantastic opportunity in a final, especially after waiting patiently for his chance, and this is a big occasion for him, so we know he will give everything on the field. " Stick highlighted the quality on the Springbok bench, which he believes will be crucial against a formidable French side.

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Impressive Springbok Bench Strength Highlights

"If you look at the bench, you've got Ox Nché, who's nominated for World Player of the Year, Malcolm Marx is also nominated for World Player of the Year. Wilco Louw, one of the best players in the world. You've got Paul de Villiers, who's nominated for World Breakthrough Player of the Year, and whenever he comes on, he puts spark and energy into the game. Considering the selection, we want to make sure we can play for 80 minutes.

If we play against the likes of Ireland and France, two of the best teams in the world, and we don't play for 80 minutes, we're going to struggle.

Springboks Seek Victory After Recent Losses

" South Africa will be looking to bounce back after defeats in their last two matches. France beat the Springboks in Paris two weeks ago and will enter the final with confidence, but Erasmus stressed there will be little room for error against a dangerous French side. Stick also admitted that Matthieu Jalibert's return at flyhalf changes South Africa's defensive planning, freeing Antoine Dupont to pull the strings.

Stick called for a response, saying rugby results can heal people and the Springboks must restore pride and end their two-match losing run.

Springbok team to face France in London: 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse (Mitsubishi Dynaboars) - 38 caps, 135 pts (27t); 12 Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) - 106 caps, 65 pts (13t); 10 Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners) - 36 caps, 149 pts (2t, 50c, 13p); 8 Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls) - 9 caps, 10 pts (2t); 6 Siya Kolisi (captain, DHL Stormers) - 110 caps, 80 pts (16t); 4 Salmaan Moerat (Stade Rochelais) - 11 caps, 0 pts; 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls) - 18 caps, 15 pts (3t); 16 Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) - 97 caps, 165 pts (33t); 18 Wilco Louw (DHL Stormers) - 39 caps, 15 pts (3t); 20 Paul de Villiers (DHL Stormers) - 8 caps, 10 pts (2t); 22 Morne van den Berg (10bet Lions) - 14 caps, 47 pts (9t, 1c).