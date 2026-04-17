Tryon's Six Seals Thrilling Series Opener Victory for South Africa Women Over India

Chloe Tryon's dramatic six in the final over secured a six-wicket win for South Africa Women against India in the first T20I, despite a mid-innings wobble and India posting 157/7.

South Africa Women secured a thrilling six-wicket victory over India in the opening T20I at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead, with Chloe Tryon's powerful six off the first ball of the final over sealing the deal. The hosts, having won the toss and elected to bowl, successfully restricted India to 157 for seven in their allotted overs. While the victory was ultimately achieved, it wasn't without its nervous moments for the enthusiastic crowd of 3,800.

A more comfortable win might have been expected, particularly after Laura Wolvaardt, who had notched her 14th T20I half-century with a typically elegant display of strokeplay, inexplicably holed out to deep midwicket. Her dismissal occurred when a more measured approach, consistent with the excellent cricket she had already displayed, would have guided her team to victory with greater ease. The tension escalated further when Anneke Bosch was given out leg before wicket, but it was the unbeaten partnership of 29 runs from 26 balls between Annerie Dercksen and Chloe Tryon that ultimately saw South Africa home. Dercksen remained not out on 44 off 34 deliveries, and her crucial contribution, alongside Tryon's composure, ensured the win. Wolvaardt's departure after adding 52 runs in 37 balls with Dercksen, effectively presented Tryon with the opportunity to demonstrate her mettle under pressure, an opportunity she seized with both hands, playing with remarkable control and executing key shots including four boundaries and a towering six. This knock held particular significance given the absences of key players Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, and Kayla Reyneke due to injury and illness, which had somewhat lightened South Africa's batting lineup. Earlier in the match, on a placid Kingsmead pitch bathed in the warmth of a balmy autumn evening, the South African bowlers managed to maintain control over the Indian innings. Despite an aggressive intent from the Indian batters, they struggled to maintain partnerships and lost wickets at regular intervals, with no individual batter reaching the half-century mark. Their captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, remained undefeated on 47 from 33 balls, a knock that included five fours and a six, but she found herself facing insufficient deliveries in the latter stages of the innings. Shafali Verma provided the initial impetus for India, spearheading an opening partnership of 46 runs in just five overs. However, she was afforded a life early on when Sune Luus dropped a catch at deep square leg when Verma was on 13. After contributing five fours and a six, Verma eventually departed, miscuing a short delivery from seamer Tumi Sekhukhune to Tazmin Brits at deep midwicket. Smriti Mandhana followed soon after, finding the cover fielder Laura Wolvaardt off Ayabonga Khaka's bowling. The Indian middle order then found some momentum through Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, who put on a partnership of 71 runs in 50 balls. Rodrigues, in particular, showcased impressive power and technique with her driving and sweeping. Just as India seemed poised for a total approaching 200, Rodrigues was caught on the boundary. Subsequent wickets fell with regularity, with Ayabonga Khaka being the standout performer for South Africa, returning the best figures of three wickets for just 16 runs in her four overs, earning her the player of the match award. Reflecting on the victory, Wolvaardt expressed her satisfaction, stating that it was a great start and that the team had performed well across all departments. She specifically praised Dercksen's excellent batting and acknowledged the desire to finish the game earlier, but highlighted the importance of breaking the back of the chase early on. This series opener, she concluded, was exactly how they had envisioned starting the series. The second T20I is scheduled for Sunday at 2 pm, with the remaining matches of the five-game series to be played in Johannesburg and Benoni next week. The starting lineups for both teams were as follows: India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Kashvee Gautam, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Renuka Thakur. South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba





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