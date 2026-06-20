Trump Unveils Qatar-Gifted 'Flying White House' as New Air Force One Replacement

President Donald Trump has unveiled a new Air Force One aircraft gifted by Qatar, calling it a "flying White House." The Boeing 747-8, delivered in a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, features luxurious interiors and a redesigned livery. The gift has sparked debate over ethics, constitutionality, and security, while Trump praises its performance and planned role in July 4 celebrations.

US President Donald Trump has introduced a new aircraft intended to serve as Air Force One , a plane gifted by Qatar which he described as a flying White House.

The unveiling took place at Joint Base Andrews, near Washington, where Trump highlighted the luxurious modifications and thanked the Emir of Qatar for the generous contribution. The jet, a Boeing 747-8, features high-end finishes such as leather seats, plush carpets, wooden paneling, and walls in tan and light brown with gold accents. According to Trump, the plane outperforms existing models in range and speed, and it may participate in the July 4 Independence Day flyover.

The aircraft replaces one of two older Boeing 747s that have been in service since the 1990s. While the former Air Force One had a blue and white livery, the new jet displays a navy blue underbelly, a red stripe, and a white upper body. The US government has an ongoing contract with Boeing for two new 747-8s, but that program has faced significant delays and budget overruns.

The decision to accept this gift from Qatar raises questions about ethics, constitutional boundaries, and national security. Trump has argued that refusing such a gift would be foolish and has mentioned that the plane could eventually be donated to his presidential library. A journalist who toured the interior noted patriotic decorations, including a print of a duck in Washington's Reflecting Pool. Trump repeatedly emphasized the plane's size and engine quality, stating it represents an unprecedented level of luxury.

The event marks a shift in the presidential fleet's appearance and capabilities, though the long-term implications of accepting a foreign-donated aircraft remain under scrutiny





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Trump Air Force One Qatar Boeing 747-8 Presidential Aircraft Gift Controversy

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