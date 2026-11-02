Trump to End South Africa and Rwanda AGOA Trade Benefits From January 1, 2027

President Donald Trump has notified Congress of his intention to terminate South Africa and Rwanda's participation in the African Growth and Opportunity Act from January 1, 2027, citing practices inconsistent with the programme's eligibility criteria.

US President Donald Trump has notified Congress of his intention to terminate South Africa's participation in the African Growth and Opportunity Act ( AGOA) from January 1, 2027.

The announcement, made on Monday, also confirmed that Rwanda will lose its AGOA benefits on the same date. The decision follows an annual interagency review of sub-Saharan African countries' eligibility for the programme. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Trump found that the governments of Rwanda and South Africa are engaging in practices inconsistent with AGOA's eligibility criteria.

Also read US Suspends South Africa and Rwanda From AGOA Trade Preferences

Greer said the concerns include barriers that undermine American trade and investment and practices that pose a threat to US national security and foreign policy interests in the region. He added that the administration is working to ensure African partners take the necessary steps to meet the eligibility criteria. AGOA grants eligible sub-Saharan African countries preferential access to the US market. The programme has been renewed until the end of 2028 but is reviewed annually.

Advertisement

South Africa Faces Economic Impact

Any removal requires 60 days' notice to Congress and the country concerned. South Africa is the largest beneficiary of the programme. Its automotive, farming and manufacturing industries are particularly vulnerable. Trade between South Africa and the US amounted to 28.8 billion dollars in 2025, and more than 600 US companies operate in South Africa, employing over 130,000 people.

The decision comes amid increasingly strained relations between Pretoria and Washington since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025. The diplomatic fallout has included the suspension of US foreign aid to South Africa and the expulsion of former South African ambassador Ebrahim Rasool. Trump has also repeatedly criticised Pretoria's domestic and foreign policies and made allegations of a so-called white genocide in South Africa, claims rejected by the South African government.

The two countries have clashed over South Africa's land reform policies, affirmative action and its legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice. Washington has also refused to accredit South Africa for official US-hosted G20 meetings. South Africa says it has the sovereign right to determine its domestic policies and pursue an independent foreign policy.

Pretoria Seeks Direct Talks

South African Trade Minister Parks Tau told reporters in Johannesburg last week that regardless of Trump's decision on AGOA, the country's economy would remain stable as it seeks other international markets. Earlier, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country should prepare for an adverse decision. South Africa is seeking direct talks with Washington to protect its preferential access to the US market amid tensions over trade, visas, aid and the G20.

Advertisement

Before the decision, Tau said South Africa hoped for a favourable outcome and argued that continued market access would be in the best interest of both countries. Rwanda also faces exclusion over Washington's concerns about its alleged backing of the armed M23 rebel group in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Last week, the United States sanctioned the Rwandan defence ministry over those ties, which the Rwandan government denies.

Rwanda M23 Rebel Group Allegations

With Rwandan help, the M23 movement has seized swathes of eastern DRC, home to valuable minerals coveted by world powers, since it took up arms again in 2021. Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe told AFP last week that his country should not be a scapegoat for events in DR Congo. Nduhungirehe said the political and security situation in the DRC is mainly a Congolese issue.

He spoke on the sidelines of a Russia-Africa summit in Moscow before the US sanctions were imposed.