Trump says US will stop $4bn annual funding to Israel by end of year

US President Donald Trump said he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to end $4bn in annual US funding to Israel by the end of this year, saying Israel no longer needs it.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed Washington would stop $4bn in funding to Israel after the end of this year.

Trump Netanyahu Agree Stop Israel Funding

He made the remarks in an interview on Fox News' Fox and Friends. Trump said Israel no longer needs the funding. He also said some Democrats and left-wing politicians use US financial support to Israel as a talking point to criticise Republicans. Trump said the deal was made months ago.

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He said the United States would still help Israel if needed. There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu's office on Trump's remarks. It was not immediately clear which exact funding Trump meant. A memorandum of understanding provides $3.8bn in annual US military aid to Israel.

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That agreement is approaching its expiration date in 2028. Conversations have been under way on how Washington's assistance to Israel would evolve beyond that date. Trump added that Israel and Europe can buy whatever they want. He said the United States makes the greatest weapons in the world.

Netanyahu said in a May interview with CBS that he hoped to wean Israel off US military support within a decade. In a June letter to a US congressman, he wrote that the time had come for Israel to move from aid recipient to partner. US public support for Israel has fallen since the Gaza war began in 2023, particularly among Democrats.

Poll US Too Supportive Israel Democrats

A June Quinnipiac University poll found 48% of voters and 66% of Democrats believe the US is too supportive of Israel. Those figures were up from 16% and 20% when the question was first asked in 2017. Support for Israel among Democratic voters has plummeted. Candidates critical of Israel are winning Democratic primaries.

Even moderate legislators are increasingly willing to challenge decades of US support for Israel. Trump said the left uses the $4bn payment that everybody knows about as a signal of unfairness. He said it is no secret and that we cannot allow that to happen. He said the US was giving Israel $4bn but it gets cut off at the end of the year.

Trump said the funding would end because Israel does not need it. The remarks were reported by Reuters. The article included reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Susan Heavey in Washington. Trump spoke to Fox News' Fox and Friends on Tuesday.

He said he and Bibi Netanyahu made a deal that the US gives Israel $4bn a year and that they agreed months ago to stop. He said they had already agreed that by the end of this year the US will not be paying Israel and that the US will help Israel if they need it. The memorandum of understanding on military aid is separate from the $4bn figure Trump cited.

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Unclear How Trump Aid Figures Relate

It was not immediately clear how the two figures relate. The $3.8bn annual military aid package is set to expire in 2028. Trump also said Israel can buy whatever it wants. He said Europe can too.

He said the US makes the greatest weapons in the world. The comments add to a debate over US assistance to Israel as the Gaza war continues to shape American politics. The Quinnipiac poll found most Democrats say the US is too supportive of Israel. The share of voters who say the US is too supportive rose from 16% in 2017 to 48% in June.

The share of Democrats rose from 20% to 66% over the same period. Democratic primaries have seen candidates critical of Israel win. Moderate legislators are also increasingly willing to challenge longstanding US support. Trump said the left uses the $4bn payment as a signal of unfairness.

Netanyahu Hopes End US Military Reliance

He said the US cannot allow that to happen. Trump said the US was giving Israel $4bn and that it gets cut off at the end of the year. He said the reason is that Israel does not need it. Netanyahu has said he hopes to end Israel's reliance on US military support within a decade.

In June he wrote to a US congressman that Israel should move from aid recipient to partner.