Trump says press secretary offer to UFC chief Dana White was a joke

US President Donald Trump said his offer of the White House press secretary role to UFC chief Dana White was only a joke, amid a vacancy created when Katie Zacharia left the post on October 16.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was only joking when he offered the role of White House press secretary to Ultimate Fighting Championship chief Dana White.

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac of his namesake airport in Florida, Trump said: I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea. The press secretary role, traditionally one of the administration's most visible positions, has been vacant since Katie Zacharia left on October 16 after less than a week on the job. White is the 57-year-old president and CEO of UFC and a long-time friend of the president.

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White Reticent About White House Press Secretary Role

He was with Trump when the president declared reelection victory in November 2024. Speaking in London late on Saturday, White was reticent, saying that he would have more to talk about after meeting with Trump on Monday. White's UFC staged a bloody cage fight on the White House South Lawn on Trump's 80th birthday in June. The White House fight is set to take place on Trump's 80th birthday.

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In a social media post on Saturday, Trump implored White to accept his offer, writing: Dana, please take the job! He also called White a violent fighter and warrior. Trump also suggested White bring along several fighters as assistants, three of whom were not American. In his comments on Sunday, Trump suggested the inclusion of the fighters from parts unknown was how the public should have known it was a joke.

Of course I was kidding, and you could see that because I put all of the great fighters as his assistants, Trump said. The remarks cap a weekend of uncertainty over the high-profile press secretary position, which has remained open since Zacharia's brief tenure ended on October 16. White, a longtime associate of Trump, has not publicly accepted or rejected the role. His comments in London indicated he would address the matter further after meeting the president on Monday.

UFC Powerhouse White Closely Tied To President

The UFC has grown into a global mixed martial arts powerhouse under White's leadership. Trump has frequently attended UFC events and praised White over the years. The plan for a UFC fight on the White House South Lawn on Trump's 80th birthday in June has drawn widespread attention, and White's closeness to Trump has fueled speculation about possible roles in the administration.

Trump's statement on Sunday appeared aimed at tamping down that speculation while keeping the focus on his relationship with White. The press secretary job is one of the most visible in the administration, serving as the public face of the White House and fielding questions from reporters. Trump's remarks came as he returned to Florida. He told reporters that the reaction from White showed enthusiasm for the idea, even though Trump now says it was not serious.

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White Has Not Confirmed Government Job Consideration

Trump's social media post on Saturday had urged White to take the job and included praise for him as a fighter and warrior. The post also floated bringing fighters as assistants. White has not said whether he would consider any government role. His public comments have been limited to saying he would have more to say after meeting Trump on Monday.