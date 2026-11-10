Trump says Nvidia CEO Huang denied knowing accused spy as board probe continues

President Trump said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told him he had no idea a Chinese businesswoman linked to him was a spy, as the Nvidia board investigates and shares hit a seven-month low.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he spoke with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after a media report linked Huang to a businesswoman accused of passing information to China.

According to Trump, Huang told him he had no idea that the woman was a spy. The comments came during a White House briefing. Nvidia's board launched a probe following a New York Times report that Huang had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence officials believe shared information with Beijing. The report has raised concerns about potential espionage and the ties between the tech executive and the accused woman.

Also read Nvidia Stock Slides as Jensen Huang Faces Spy Allegations and Board Probe

Trump Comments on Nvidia Spy Allegations

Nvidia shares hit a seven-month low on Monday as investors reacted to the news. The drop reflects market unease over the investigation and its potential implications for the chipmaker, which has been seeking to sell advanced chips to the Chinese market. Trump said he was amazed by the allegations and confirmed that the FBI is now looking into the issue. He described his conversation with Huang as reassuring.

I asked him that question Did you have any idea that she was a spy? He said I had no idea that she was a spy and I really believe him, Trump told reporters. I know the FBI is looking into it, Trump added. I think that he'll be in good shape, he said, expressing confidence that Huang would emerge from the scrutiny without serious damage.

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The president's remarks suggest he continues to support the Nvidia chief. Huang is one of Trump's closest allies in Silicon Valley, and the relationship between the two dates to at least 2025. Over the past two years, Huang has repeatedly voiced support for the administration's agenda and become a regular presence in Washington. His visits to the capital have coincided with Nvidia's efforts to sell advanced chips to the Chinese market.

The company has been navigating US export controls while trying to maintain access to a key market. The spy allegations could complicate those efforts. The board's probe is ongoing, and it is unclear what steps Nvidia might take next. The FBI investigation adds another layer of scrutiny.

Market Reaction to Investigation News

Neither Nvidia nor the White House has provided further details on the nature of the relationship or the allegations. The New York Times report said the businesswoman was believed by US intelligence officials to have shared information with Beijing. It is not clear what information was allegedly passed or whether any charges have been filed. The woman has not been publicly identified.

Trump's comments came after he spoke with Huang on Monday. The president said he asked Huang directly about the spy allegation. Huang's denial, according to Trump, was unequivocal. The president said he believed Huang was telling the truth.

The FBI's involvement indicates the matter is being taken seriously at the highest levels of US law enforcement. The bureau has not commented publicly on the investigation. It is standard practice for the FBI not to confirm or deny ongoing probes. Nvidia's stock decline on Monday underscores how sensitive the market is to any hint of trouble at the company, which has become a bellwether for the artificial intelligence boom.

Shares hit a seven-month low, a significant drop for a company that has seen explosive growth. The relationship between Trump and Huang has been closely watched in Washington and Silicon Valley. Huang's support for the administration's agenda has made him a key figure in tech policy discussions. His regular presence in Washington has been seen as a sign of his influence.

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Nvidia Board and FBI Probe Continues

As Nvidia seeks to sell advanced chips to China, the company must balance commercial interests with national security concerns. The spy allegations could intensify scrutiny of those sales and of Huang's interactions with Chinese nationals. The board's probe is likely to examine those interactions. Trump said he was amazed by the allegations, suggesting he found them surprising given his relationship with Huang.

The president's public backing may help Huang weather the storm, but the investigations are ongoing. The outcome remains uncertain. Huang has not commented publicly on the allegations or on his conversation with Trump. Nvidia has not issued a statement beyond confirming the board probe.

The company's shares continued to be volatile on Monday. The FBI investigation and the board probe are separate but related. The FBI is focused on potential espionage, while the board is examining Huang's relationship with the woman. Both could have ramifications for Nvidia's business and reputation.

Trump's remarks at the White House briefing were his first public comments on the matter. He said he spoke to Huang on Monday, the same day the stock hit its low. The timing suggests the president was briefed on the situation and sought to reassure the market. I think that he'll be in good shape, Trump said, offering a vote of confidence.

Impact on Nvidia Business and Reputation

The president's support could be crucial for Huang as he faces scrutiny. But the investigations will proceed independently. The story continues to develop, with both the FBI and Nvidia's board conducting inquiries. Further details may emerge in the coming days.

For now, Trump's comments provide the most detailed account of Huang's response to the allegations.