Trump Says Middle East Peace Deal in Final Stages as Iran and Israel Halt Attacks

President Trump announces final stages of peace negotiations after Iran and Israel halt attacks, with a deal expected within days amid ongoing tensions in Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that negotiations for a peace deal to end the Middle East war are in their final stages, following a halt in attacks between Iran and Israel that had threatened to escalate the months-long conflict.

Iran fired nearly 30 missiles at Israel on Sunday in response to Israeli strikes against Hezbollah in Beirut's southern suburbs. Israel then retaliated, despite Trump's efforts to dissuade Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu later said the fire on the Iranian front was contained, while Tehran indicated it had stopped military action. Both sides warned they could resume hostilities, even as diplomatic efforts intensified.

Trump told reporters on his return from an NBA Finals game that Iran and Israel had agreed through him to stop, and described the peace negotiations as in their final throes. When asked about the timeline for a deal, he estimated two or three days. The flare-up came after weeks of negotiations to end the regional war sparked by US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

Tehran insisted a halt to the conflict must include a truce in Lebanon. Trump, reportedly growing exasperated with Netanyahu, urged both sides to stop shooting and said final negotiations would proceed subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way. US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that while the United States and Israel share many interests, their positions do not always align, acknowledging divergences.

In the recent exchange, Iran launched missiles at Israel, and Israel struck military sites in Iran. Iranian state media reported two members of the Army Air Defence Force were killed in Israeli strikes the day before. No casualties were reported in Israel. Despite Iranian demands, Israel continued attacks on Lebanon, targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah.

On Tuesday, Lebanese state media reported an Israeli strike on the southern city of Tyre, prompting mass evacuations. The Israeli military urged residents to move north of the Zahrani River, marking the first time an entire city and its surrounding areas were ordered to evacuate. An AFP correspondent reported heavy traffic heading north as residents fled. Last week, Israel alleged Hezbollah members were operating in the Christian quarter and warned of potential evacuations.

Lebanon was drawn into the war when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader by US and Israeli forces. Israel responded with airstrikes and a ground invasion that killed nearly 3,600 people. Exchanges of fire with Hezbollah have continued despite a truce.

Meanwhile, the heads of the Pakistani and Lebanese armed forces agreed to boost cooperation amid peace talks. On another front, Israel intercepted an aerial target from Yemen early Tuesday, with no injuries. Fears grew that the recent escalation could jeopardize the fragile Middle East truce in place since April 8 and efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of global oil passes.

The conflict has severely disrupted shipping, and Washington imposed a blockade on Iranian ports. Trump said two pilots were uninjured after a US military helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz. The cause was not immediately clear. In better news, Tehran's international airport reopened after being closed during missile exchanges, allowing flights carrying hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to land





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Middle East Peace Iran-Israel Conflict Trump Mediation Hezbollah Strait Of Hormuz

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