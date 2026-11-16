Reports indicate President Trump held between $13m and $62m in Nvidia stock as of August, significantly higher than previous disclosures. This comes as CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid personal controversy and the administration plans to designate AI firms as national champions.

US President Donald Trump's reported trades this year suggest he held between $13m and $62m in Nvidia stock as of the end of August. The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing their review of his financial disclosures to support this estimate.

The filings do not capture trades from the past two months because of reporting lags. The Post added that Trump's Nvidia holdings are significantly higher than the $615,000 to $1.3m reported at the end of 2024. Reuters could not immediately verify the Washington Post report. The White House and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Also read Musk and Uber co-founder join 158,000 signatories urging Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia

Nvidia CEO Resignation Amid Scandal

The disclosure comes amid heightened scrutiny of Nvidia and its ties to the Trump administration. Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned last week as CEO amid a scandal over his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. Alice Huang is suspected by US authorities of intelligence ties to Beijing. The Trump administration also plans to designate Nvidia and more than two dozen other AI companies as national champions.

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The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that this designation is part of a broader strategy to support domestic AI leadership. Nvidia is due to report quarterly earnings on November 17. Investors are closely watching how the leadership change might impact the company's performance and its strategic direction. Huang is one of Trump's closest allies in Silicon Valley.

The relationship between the two dates to at least 2025. A Reuters reporter saw Huang's name appear on Trump's phone during a call in December. In the same month, Trump said the US would allow Nvidia to export its H200 processors to China. These are Nvidia's second-best AI chips for the global market.

US Chip Export Policy Changes

The administration proposed collecting a 25% fee on such sales. Congress is now eyeing limits on chip exports following the news of Nvidia's CEO exit. Huang's resignation is seen as a body blow to the AI boom. The intersection of personal relationships, government policy, and corporate governance has sparked intense debate.

Critics argue that the administration's support for specific companies raises questions about fair competition. Supporters maintain that these moves are necessary to maintain US technological dominance. The financial disclosure requirements for public officials are complex and often lag behind actual market activity. This gap in reporting creates challenges for transparency and accountability.

The potential for conflicts of interest remains a central concern for watchdog groups. Legal experts suggest that the scale of Trump's holdings may require further investigation. Nvidia's stock price has been volatile amid these developments. Market analysts are predicting continued uncertainty in the short term.

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Global Semiconductor Market Impact

The designation of national champions could reshape the global semiconductor landscape. International rivals may respond with their own subsidies and protective measures. The outcome of the upcoming earnings report will be critical for investor sentiment. Any signs of instability in leadership could affect long-term growth projections.

The role of AI in national security continues to be a priority for the White House. Export controls on advanced chips remain a sensitive diplomatic issue. China's access to US technology is a key point of tension. The administration's fee proposal highlights the monetization of geopolitical leverage.

Industry leaders are monitoring these policies closely for future compliance needs. The resignation of a high-profile CEO often triggers broader corporate governance reviews. Nvidia's board will need to stabilize operations while searching for a successor. The personal scandal involving Huang adds a layer of complexity to the transition.

Congressional Scrutiny of Tech Ties

Questions about ethical standards in tech-government relations are escalating. Congressional hearings may be scheduled to examine these ties more deeply. The public record shows significant overlaps between political power and corporate influence. This case serves as a prominent example of the evolving dynamics in American industry.