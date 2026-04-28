Trump Rejects Iran's Proposal as War Continues to Disrupt Global Energy Supply

U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed Iran's latest peace proposal, which delays nuclear discussions until after the war ends. The ongoing conflict has caused energy shortages, rising inflation, and thousands of deaths, with no resolution in sight as oil prices surge and tensions escalate.

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with Iran 's latest proposal to resolve the ongoing two-month conflict, according to a U.S. official. The proposal, which suggests postponing discussions on Iran 's nuclear program until the war ends and shipping disputes in the Gulf are settled, is unlikely to meet U.S. demands.

The Trump administration insists that nuclear issues must be addressed from the beginning, and the president reportedly rejected Iran's approach during a meeting with his advisers on Monday. A White House spokeswoman, Olivia Wales, stated that the U.S. will not negotiate through the press and has clearly outlined its redlines in efforts to end the war, which began in February alongside Israel. The conflict has disrupted global energy supplies, driven inflation, and resulted in thousands of casualties.

The 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and several nations, including the U.S., had significantly limited Iran's nuclear activities, but it collapsed after Trump withdrew from the deal during his first term. Recent hopes for peace talks have diminished following the cancellation of a planned visit by Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to Islamabad, where Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had been shuttling in and out.

Araqchi also visited Oman and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who expressed support for Iran. As the war continues, oil prices have surged, with traders closely monitoring the physical flow of crude through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains constrained. At least six Iranian oil tankers have been turned back due to a U.S. blockade, further tightening supply.

Iran's foreign ministry condemned the U.S. actions as piracy, while ship-tracking data shows a significant drop in traffic through the strait, from the usual 125-140 ships daily to just seven in the past day, none carrying oil for the global market. Domestically, Trump faces pressure to end the war as his approval ratings decline, with shifting justifications for the conflict. Araqchi claimed that Trump sought negotiations because the U.S. has not achieved its objectives.

Iranian officials, speaking anonymously, revealed that the proposal includes staged talks, with the nuclear issue deferred until later. The first step would involve ending the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and ensuring no future conflict, followed by resolving the U.S. Navy's blockade and reopening the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian control. Only then would discussions address Iran's nuclear program, with Tehran still seeking U.S. recognition of its right to enrich uranium





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