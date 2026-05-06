Trump Pauses Strait of Hormuz Escort Operation Amid Iran Deal Progress

US President Donald Trump announces a temporary halt to Operation Freedom, citing progress in negotiations with Iran, as the Strait of Hormuz conflict continues to disrupt global oil supplies and escalate regional tensions.

US President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause in Operation Freedom , a military effort to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, citing significant progress toward a comprehensive agreement with Iran.

The strait, a critical global oil chokepoint, has been largely closed since the conflict began, disrupting approximately 20% of the world's oil supply and triggering a global energy crisis. Trump stated on social media that while the blockade would remain in place, the operation would be paused briefly to assess whether a final agreement could be reached.

Shortly after his announcement, US crude oil futures dropped by $2.30, falling below $100 per barrel—a key threshold since the conflict escalated two months ago. The White House did not immediately clarify the specifics of the progress or the duration of the pause. Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other administration officials emphasized that Iran could not be allowed to control traffic through the strait.

Iran has effectively blockaded the waterway by deploying mines, drones, missiles, and fast-attack craft, prompting the US to blockade Iranian ports and escort commercial vessels. The US military reported destroying several Iranian small boats, cruise missiles, and drones in recent operations. Rubio confirmed that Operation Epic Fury, launched alongside Israel on February 28, had concluded, stating that the US had achieved its military objectives. He cautioned against further escalation, noting that the US was not seeking additional conflict.

One of Trump’s primary goals in striking Iran was to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, a claim Iran has repeatedly denied. However, Iran has not surrendered over 900 pounds of highly enriched uranium, raising concerns about its nuclear ambitions.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Maritime Trade Operations agency reported an attack on a cargo vessel in the strait, though details remained unclear. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the US had secured a path through the strait, with hundreds of commercial ships awaiting passage. He added that the four-week truce with Iran remained intact but required close monitoring.

General Dan Caine, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, noted that Iranian attacks on US forces had not yet reached the threshold to restart major combat operations. Shortly after Hegseth’s remarks, the UAE’s defense ministry reported missile and drone attacks from Iran, which Iran’s joint military command denied. The UAE condemned the attacks as a serious escalation and reserved its right to respond.

Iran’s foreign ministry dismissed the UAE’s claims, asserting that its actions were purely defensive against US aggression. The US military confirmed that two US-flagged merchant ships had successfully transited the strait under military escort, while Maersk reported that the Alliance Fairfax exited the Gulf on Monday. The conflict, which has spread beyond Iran to Lebanon and the Gulf, has resulted in thousands of deaths and severe economic disruptions.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned that even if the conflict ended immediately, it would take three to four months to mitigate its economic impact. Rubio revealed that 10 civilian sailors had died in the conflict, with stranded crews facing starvation and isolation. Trump claimed that Iran’s military had been reduced to firing ‘peashooters’ and that Tehran sought peace despite its public rhetoric.

The conflict has also intensified pressure on Trump’s administration ahead of the November midterm elections, as rising gas prices strain voters’ finances. Trump justified the US-Israeli strikes as a response to imminent threats from Iran, including its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and support for Hamas and Hezbollah. Iran has condemned the attacks as a violation of its sovereignty, asserting its right to develop nuclear technology for peaceful purposes under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty





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