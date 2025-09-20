Trump Optimistic on TikTok Deal with China, Eyes Visit

President Trump discussed a potential TikTok deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping, expressing optimism about a sale. While Trump sees the deal as a 'formality,' China's assessment is more cautious. The leaders also discussed the war in Ukraine and future meetings.

WASHINGTON - In a significant phone call, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a potential deal regarding the popular social media app TikTok, suggesting that a sale could be a mere 'formality'. This conversation, held on Friday, marked the second time the leaders of the world's two largest economies have spoken since Trump's return to the White House. Trump, who once fiercely criticized China , has been striving to manage tensions between the two nations.

The United States has been actively seeking to remove TikTok, a platform heavily favored by young Americans and utilized by Trump himself for outreach, from Chinese control. Trump stated that Xi Jinping, the Chinese President, 'approved' of the deal during their phone call. Later, he added that, 'We have to get it signed... I guess it could be a formality.' However, China's official statements were more reserved, not confirming any agreement. Trump further commented, 'We're going to have a very, very tight control,' highlighting the perceived value of TikTok. He also mentioned that Xi had promised to collaborate with the United States on resolving the war in Ukraine, a matter where China is accused by Western nations of indirectly supporting Russia, despite Beijing's claims of neutrality. Trump announced on Truth Social that he and Xi had 'made progress on many very important issues,' including TikTok. He also mentioned plans to meet Xi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea at the end of next month, and a visit to China next year. Trump indicated that Xi would also visit the United States at an unspecified time and that they would hold another phone conversation. In contrast, a statement from China offered a more measured assessment. It stated that Xi 'noted that China's position is clear: the Chinese government respects the will of enterprises and welcomes them to conduct business negotiations based on market rules, to reach solutions that balance interests and comply with Chinese laws and regulations.' The statement also urged the US to provide 'an open, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies investing in the United States.' The US Congress, during Joe Biden's presidency, passed a law requiring TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to sell its US operations or face a ban due to national security concerns. US policymakers, including during Trump's first term, have raised concerns that China could utilize TikTok for data collection or to influence content seen by Americans. ByteDance, in a Saturday statement, expressed gratitude to Xi and Trump 'for their concern about TikTok.' It also stated that 'ByteDance will move forward with the relevant work in accordance with Chinese law, ensuring that TikTok US continues to serve its vast American user base.' Potential investors in TikTok reportedly include Oracle, owned by Larry Ellison, a Trump supporter. This raises the possibility of TikTok becoming another media or social media platform with ties to the president. Wendy Cutler, a former US trade official, now a senior vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute, pointed out that key details, such as control of TikTok's algorithm, remained unclear, along with other unresolved issues. She suggested that Beijing is demonstrating a willingness to bargain tough and seeks compensation from Washington for any concessions it makes. During his campaign, Trump had strongly criticized China, but since returning to office, he has highlighted his strong relationship with Xi. The two countries had earlier engaged in a trade dispute involving significant tariffs, disrupting global supply chains. A deal was later reached to reduce these tariffs, with the US imposing 30 percent duties on Chinese goods and China implementing a 10 percent tariff on US products. This deal is set to expire in November. The phone talks took place after Trump accused Xi of conspiring against the United States with a military parade that included leaders from Russia and North Korea in Beijing





