Trump Optimistic on TikTok Deal Following Call with Xi, Eyes China Visit

Former US President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Friday following a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping , suggesting a potential deal concerning the popular social media application TikTok could be a mere formality. Trump also indicated his intention to visit China and said he anticipated Xi would visit the United States, although the timeline for the latter was not specified.

The leaders’ call marked their second direct communication since Trump's return to the White House, a period marked by efforts to manage tensions despite Trump's prior criticisms of China. The United States has been actively pursuing the removal of TikTok, a platform favored by young Americans and utilized by Trump himself, from Chinese ownership. During the call, Trump reported that Xi 'approved' the deal. He tempered his statement later, clarifying that the deal still needed formal signing, and it 'could be a formality.' However, China's official statements did not explicitly confirm any agreement. Trump emphasized the importance of securing 'very, very tight control' over TikTok, citing its substantial value and his own positive experience using it. He also mentioned that Xi pledged to cooperate with the United States in resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine, a conflict where China has faced accusations of indirectly supporting Russia, a charge Beijing denies, maintaining a neutral stance. \Trump had previously posted on Truth Social that they had made progress on numerous important matters, including TikTok. Trump said he will meet Xi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea, starting at the end of next month, and that he would visit China next year. Trump said Xi would also visit the United States at an unspecified time and that the two leaders would speak again by telephone. China's statement regarding the TikTok issue stated that 'the Chinese government respects the will of enterprises and welcomes them to conduct business negotiations based on market rules, to reach solutions that balance interests and comply with Chinese laws and regulations.' It also expressed the hope that the United States would create an 'open, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment' for Chinese companies investing in the US. During President Joe Biden's tenure, the US Congress passed legislation compelling TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to sell its US operations or face a ban, citing national security concerns. US policymakers, including during Trump's first term, have voiced concerns that China could exploit TikTok to gather data from Americans or influence their social media feeds. ByteDance issued a statement early Saturday thanking Xi and Trump for their concern regarding TikTok. ByteDance assured that it would progress with related work in accordance with Chinese law, with the objective of ensuring TikTok US continues to serve its large American user base. Reports suggest that potential investors being considered for acquiring the app include Oracle, the technology firm owned by Larry Ellison. Ellison is a supporter of Trump, which could see TikTok become another media or social media platform under the influence of the president. Wendy Cutler, a former US trade official and current senior vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute, emphasized that several key details remained unresolved, including the control of TikTok's algorithm, and that other issues persisted. She noted that Beijing demonstrated a willingness to take a hard line and expected financial compensation from Washington for any concessions. Throughout his campaign, Trump often criticized China. Since returning to office, he has highlighted his positive relationship with Xi. Earlier this year, both countries imposed significant tariffs on each other, disrupting global supply chains. These tariffs were later reduced, with the United States imposing 30 percent duties on Chinese imports and China applying a 10 percent tariff on US products. The agreement is scheduled to expire in November. The phone conversation took place following Trump's allegation that Xi collaborated with him on a major military parade marking the end of World War II, which also saw the presence of the leaders of Russia and North Korea in Beijing





