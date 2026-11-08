Trump Offers Dana White White House Press Secretary Job After Midterm Losses

President Donald Trump has offered UFC CEO Dana White the White House press secretary position, calling him a violent fighter and asking him to bring six UFC fighters as advisers. The offer follows Democratic midterm election victories and the appointment of Stephen Miller as chief of staff.

President Donald Trump has offered Dana White, the president and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the job of White House press secretary. Trump announced the offer on Saturday, calling White a violent fighter and warrior in a Truth Social post.

The move comes after Democrats won blowout victories in midterm elections this week and will take control of both chambers of Congress in January. Democrats are promising robust investigations of Trump and his administration. Trump also struck a combative tone, ordering the Justice Department to investigate his opponents. White, a longtime friend and loyal supporter of Trump, was with the president when he declared reelection victory in November 2024.

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Dana White To Meet Trump In Washington

Speaking to reporters following a boxing event in London late on Saturday, White said he was flying to Washington right now and will meet with Trump on Monday. I will have more to talk about after that, he said. White had earlier shared a photo, possibly AI-generated, showing him behind the lectern in the White House press briefing room, captioned On to the next chapter.

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Trump listed six current or former UFC titleholders that he hoped White would bring to the White House as advisers, even though some are not from our Country. We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left, Trump wrote.

The fighters include two athletes from Russia's Dagestan region, Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov; Americans Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and Kayla Harris, likely a reference to Kayla Harrison; and Amanda Nunes, a Brazilian native who became a US citizen last year. White, 57, is head of the UFC, the largest and most successful company in mixed martial arts, whose violent cage fights are broadcast across the globe.

Press Secretary Role Vacant After Recent Departures

The White House press secretary role has been vacant since October 16, when Katie Zacharia was pushed out after less than a week on the job. Zacharia had replaced Karoline Leavitt, who left the role at the end of August. The White House press office already has a former UFC spokesperson in White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung, who worked for White's organization from 2013 to 2016.

Saturday's announcements came a day after Trump appointed Stephen Miller to be his next chief of staff, describing the combative senior adviser as a great fighter. Miller replaces Susie Wiles, whose departure marks the first staffing fallout from the Republican election debacle. Trump and White first worked together in the early 2000s, when Trump's Taj Mahal casino hosted some UFC events. They have become closer allies since the UFC chief publicly backed Trump's presidential campaign in 2016.

Trump in recent years has attended several UFC events, and in June the White House hosted a night of UFC fights as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence. On his 80th birthday in June, UFC held a bloody cage match on the White House South Lawn. He has also attended bouts in Miami, New York and New Jersey since winning his second White House term.

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Trump Invokes Past Impeachment Amid Midterm Defeat

The pugilistic posts echoed comments Trump made after a smaller midterm defeat in 2018, when he said his White House would assume a war-like posture against any investigations. Trump was subsequently impeached in 2019 and 2021. The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people, Trump wrote, adding that he was ordering the Justice Department to look into this criminal act. If White formally accepts, he will have his work cut out for him.

Trump faces a radically transformed and hostile political landscape after Democrats seized both the House of Representatives and the Senate in Tuesday's midterms. With control of committees in both chambers, Democrats can summon officials, demand documents and hold public hearings, potentially putting Trump and his senior aides under intense scrutiny.

Democrats Target Trump Business And Immigration Policies

Likely probes include the Trump family's business and cryptocurrency dealings, government contracts involving billionaire Elon Musk, cuts to federal agencies, immigration enforcement, the conduct of the Iran war and the handling of files related to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Lawyer up, wrote incoming House Oversight Committee chairman Robert Garcia on X as results became clear on election night. Democrats could pursue a third impeachment against Trump, though party leaders have not promised it.

While the House needs only a simple majority to impeach the president, removing him is a far larger obstacle that requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate, far beyond the party's majority.