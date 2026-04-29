Trump Jokes He and Melania Won’t Match Parents’ 63-Year Marriage During Royal Visit

Donald Trump made a lighthearted remark about his marriage to Melania Trump during a state dinner honoring King Charles III and Queen Camilla, acknowledging that they are unlikely to reach the 63-year milestone set by his parents. The comment came during a nostalgic recollection of his mother’s fondness for the Royal Family.

During a state visit honoring 250 years of US independence from Britain, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House.

The event provided a backdrop for a lighthearted, yet revealing, moment from the former President, centered around a reflection on his parents’ enduring marriage. Trump, addressing the royal couple and assembled guests, fondly recalled his mother, Mary MacLeod Trump’s, deep admiration for the British Royal Family, particularly her youthful fascination with King Charles. He recounted how his mother would eagerly watch any ceremony involving the Queen, exclaiming over her beauty.

He specifically remembered her commenting on a young Prince Charles, admitting she had a ‘crush’ on him, a revelation that drew laughter from the audience. The anecdote then took a personal turn as Trump playfully addressed his wife, Melania. He acknowledged the remarkable 63-year marriage his parents shared, stating with a touch of self-deprecating humor, “That’s a record we won’t be able to match, darling. I’m sorry.

” He continued, acknowledging the statistical improbability of replicating such longevity, adding, “It’s just not going to work out that way. We’ll do well, but we’re not gonna do that well. ” This comment, while delivered with a smile, subtly alluded to the age difference between himself and Melania, and the realities of life expectancy. Donald Trump, currently 79, and Melania Trump, 56, have been married for over 21 years, having wed on January 22, 2005, in Palm Beach, Florida.

The remark suggests an awareness that achieving a similar 63-year union would be a significant challenge. The exchange was a notable moment during the state dinner, blending personal reflection with diplomatic courtesy. The state visit itself is a significant occasion, marking a quarter of a millennium of independence for the United States. The presence of King Charles III and Queen Camilla underscores the enduring relationship between the two nations, despite their historical complexities.

Trump’s comments, while seemingly off-the-cuff, provided a glimpse into his personal history and family values, and a humorous acknowledgement of the challenges of long-term commitment. Beyond the royal visit, other news stories are developing globally. Afrikaans singer Nianell celebrated her wedding anniversary with her much younger husband, Kevin Lievaart, who is 22 years her junior.

Simultaneously, oil prices experienced a surge due to concerns about a potential extended blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, reaching levels not seen in over a decade. Weather forecasts for South Africa’s nine provinces are also being closely monitored, and political developments in Zimbabwe are unfolding as President Mnangagwa has promoted his son within the military, sparking debate about nepotism and influence within the armed forces. These diverse events highlight the complex and rapidly changing global landscape





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