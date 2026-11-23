President Donald Trump hosted a subdued dinner for top $TRUMP meme coin holders, where he said his motive was US economic competitiveness. The token has plunged from $75 to under $1, and outside investors in Trump crypto ventures have lost over $5bn.

US President Donald Trump told top holders of his $TRUMP meme coin that his motive for supporting the cryptocurrency is to boost the economic competitiveness of the United States, speaking at a private Sunday dinner at his golf club outside Washington.

Trump has made hundreds of millions of dollars from the token, but its price has collapsed. It once soared as high as $75 and has now fallen to a record low of under $1. The event was the third gala Trump has held for the top owners of the meme coin. I am doing it for the United States ...

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Trump Warns China Will Dominate Crypto

If we do not do it, China is going to do it, Trump told attendees at the dinner. The event took place at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, where participants stood in the rain as they waited to enter. Attendees said the private dinner this year was more low-key than the initial event last year, with a smaller crowd and far less money at stake. Organisers indicated that 185 crypto wallets met the criteria for Sunday's dinner.

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The leaderboard on the $TRUMP coin club website listed just 130 wallets when the contest concluded on November 16. Attendees qualified based on their time-weighted holdings of the $TRUMP coin from September 30 to November 16. Together, those listed wallets only held $8.6m, a shadow of the $148m listed for the dinner in May 2025, which was attended by 220 wealthy crypto investors.

The earlier gala featured tuxedo-clad contest winners arriving in luxury sports cars while protesters chanted and stomped outside as the presidential Marine One helicopter descended. The May 2025 event's biggest $TRUMP holder was China-born crypto billionaire Justin Sun, who had $18.5m of the token. This time, there was no Sun at the event signing autographs. Attendees described the scene inside Sunday's dinner as subdued.

Shark Tank Host and NBA Star Speak

Guests dined on grilled fillet mignon and pan-seared halibut while hearing speeches from the likes of Kevin O'Leary of the Shark Tank television show and NBA veteran Tristan Thompson. According to the contest's website, the top 29 winners would join a VIP reception with the president and receive a gift bag with Trump swag. The top four also would get an 18-carat gold Trump-branded watch.

Morten Christensen, founder of cryptocurrency platform Airdrop Alert, said he qualified for the top 29 with $41,000 of time-weighted $TRUMP holdings by using a hedging strategy that ensured he did not lose any money. The strategy involved buying and selling the token using perpetual futures. But he was denied a VIP band at the event, Christensen said. I asked like five people from the staff and was told to email customer support, he said on Sunday night.

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Obviously, no one is going to reply right now, said Christensen, who added that he was kicked out of the event around 7pm for sharing with the press. He waited outside in the rain for his sister, who was still inside. The Trump Meme Coin project and the White House did not respond to requests for comment.

Foreign Wallets Dominate Dinner Attendees

More than half of the digital wallets publicly listed on the contest leaderboard for Sunday's dinner are tied directly to crypto exchanges that bar US-based users, indicating they are linked to foreign nationals, according to an analysis of blockchain data prepared for Reuters by the nonpartisan, nonprofit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen. The Trump family's other crypto-connected equities and ventures have also fallen in value to record lows.

Together, outside investors in their five main crypto and crypto-linked projects have lost more than $5bn, according to a Reuters analysis. But the $TRUMP token has earned the Trump family at least $635m, according to the president's June financial disclosure statement. In total, the Trumps had earned at least $2.3bn by the end of April from their four main crypto ventures, including the meme coin.

The president's stake in a fifth crypto-linked venture, Trump Media & Technology Group, is worth about $430m.