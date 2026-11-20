US President Donald Trump returned home facing intense criticism after a trilateral summit with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin yielded few concrete results.

US President Donald Trump returned to Washington on Friday to face significant political turbulence following a controversial international trip. The President participated in a widely criticized meeting in China with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This trilateral summit occurred amidst heightened tensions and a domestic political landscape that has shifted dramatically since the recent midterm elections.

Summit Details And Limited Outcomes

Trump held a press conference at the White House at noon (1700 GMT) to discuss his journey, which he described as a great and highly consequential trip to Shenzhen and Manila. During the event, he emphasized the historic nature of the gathering, stating that the leaders were making history by meeting for the first time. However, US media outlets and political opponents dismissed the event as merely a photo opportunity for a lame-duck president seeking to reassert influence abroad. The summit produced few concrete results beyond a brief declaration toward peace.

Also read Trump says historic summit with Xi and Putin a ‘win’ before event

Reactions From Critics And Allies

House Democratic whip Katherine Clark openly criticized Trump on X, calling him an embarrassment on the world stage. She noted that his meeting failed to address the Iran war, help Ukraine, or discuss AI safety. Instead, she argued that he is obsessing over dictators rather than addressing critical global issues. Broadcaster CNN described the meeting as a well-timed photo-op for Trump, while noting it served as a vindication for Xi and Putin. Edward Wong of The New York Times wrote that the two leaders were transforming the world order by usurping the role of America as the sole superpower.

Policy Failures And Missing Agreements

The declaration signed during the summit paid lip service to talks about nuclear disarmament. It also laid out ambitions to overhaul the UN and rein in the International Criminal Court. This court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the Ukraine war. Notably, the statement did not mention Ukraine or Iran, despite Trump saying he would discuss both conflicts. Trump has given mixed signals about resuming military action on Iran, leaving analysts uncertain about future policy directions.

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Domestic Challenges And Market Volatility

Trump arrived in Asia after a bruising defeat in US midterm elections earlier this month. He now faces the challenge of negotiating the last two years of his final term with fierce Democratic opposition. The White House is also dealing with multiple investigations by the incoming Democratic-led Congress. Trump has alternately expressed readiness to work with Democrats on issues like migration while threatening to veto their legislation. This political gridlock complicates his ability to pass domestic legislation effectively.

Tech Sector Crises And Spy Scandals

Additionally, Trump faces a growing crisis in the world of artificial intelligence. A Chinese spy scandal recently led to the downfall of Jensen Huang, the head of chip giant Nvidia. Nvidia shares nosedived after the scandal broke, reflecting broader market worries. Further uncertainty arose when Anthropic's record-breaking market debut failed to dispel investor concerns about the sector's stability. These economic and technological challenges add another layer of complexity to an already difficult political environment for the President.