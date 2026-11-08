Trump Expects Shenzhen Talks With Putin and Xi on Ending Iran War

Donald Trump says he expects to meet Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at a Shenzhen summit on November 18-19 to discuss ending the Iran war.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would likely meet the leaders of Russia and China next week to discuss ending the Iran war. Speaking to reporters, Trump said he expects to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at an Asia-Pacific summit in Shenzhen, China, scheduled for November 18-19.

Trump said he was going to China and that one of his meetings would be with Putin and Xi, which he described as 'interesting'. He added that the discussions would cover denuclearization along with many other subjects.

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Trump Outlines the Shenzhen Agenda on Iran

Trump's central stated goal for the Shenzhen meetings is ending the Iran war. He told reporters that the talks would cover denuclearization, while also making clear that the broader aim is to bring the conflict in Iran to an end.

Trump's remarks described a multi-topic agenda rather than a single issue. He said that the leaders would talk about a lot of things, which suggests the Shenzhen discussions could extend beyond the Iran conflict itself.

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Putin's Reported Ukraine Demands Complicate the Talks

A Wall Street Journal report said Putin wanted the three-way talks to broker a peace deal in Ukraine that would be favorable to Moscow. Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, and that war remains the backdrop to any discussion involving Putin.

The Wall Street Journal account is a report that Trump's comments followed, and the details of Putin's position come from that report rather than from a direct statement quoted in the source. Readers should treat the Ukraine objective as reported, not confirmed by the White House or the Kremlin in this text.

Trump's Diplomacy With Authoritarian Leaders Draws Criticism

Trump is criticized in the United States for having a fondness for authoritarian leaders like those of China and Russia, among others. That criticism frames how his planned meetings with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are being received.

Trump's willingness to meet Putin is a further sign of how the US president has worked to end the international isolation of Russia that followed its invasion of Ukraine. The planned Shenzhen meeting therefore carries significance beyond the Iran war, touching on Russia's standing in the wider international community.

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The next concrete checkpoint is the Asia-Pacific summit in Shenzhen, China, scheduled for November 18-19. Whether the Iran war talks and denuclearization discussions produce outcomes will depend on what happens at that summit, which the source does not describe in further detail.