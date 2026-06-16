Former U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly set to dominate the trophy presentation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, further politicizing the event amid travel bans, a conflict with Iran, and the denial of a top African referee's entry, while FIFA remains passive.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup final approaches on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to remain on stage following the trophy presentation alongside the champions and FIFA President Gianni Infantino .

This would echo his behavior at the previous year's Club World Cup in the United States, where he joined Chelsea's trophy lift and stayed long after the ceremony concluded. Reports suggest Trump may use the high-profile event to draw attention to himself, continuing a pattern of inserting himself into tournament proceedings. The motivations behind his desire for a prominent role are unclear, but his actions have already shifted the narrative away from the sport itself.

Since the United States was confirmed as a co-host for the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, Trump has repeatedly centered the tournament on his personal and political agenda. Last year, he was unexpectedly named the first recipient of an award associated with the tournament, a decision that drew criticism amid U.S. travel bans and the country's involvement in a military conflict with Iran that caused civilian casualties.

These controversies have marred the buildup to the event, with the U.S. also making headlines for denying entry to Somali referee Omar Artan, a highly respected African official. FIFA President Gianni Infantino responded by saying the organization would "chill and relax" to avoid escalating tensions, but he offered no substantive answer when questioned whether he had lost control of the tournament to the U.S. government's stringent conditions.

With Trump apparently poised to overshadow the final's trophy presentation, the focus risks being diverted from the athletes and the global celebration of football. Instead, the tournament risks becoming a platform for political grandstanding, disappointing fans who cherish the sport's unifying spirit. This development underscores concerns about the intersection of politics and major sporting events, raising questions about FIFA's stewardship and the integrity of the World Cup as a whole





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