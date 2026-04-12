Trump Declares Victory Regardless of US-Iran Talks Outcome

President Donald Trump expressed confidence in the United States' position regarding the ongoing US-Iran discussions in Pakistan, stating that the US had already won, regardless of the deal's outcome. He emphasized military dominance and addressed the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz.

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - US President Donald Trump delivered a defiant message on Saturday regarding the ongoing US- Iran discussions, asserting that the United States had already achieved victory regardless of the negotiation's outcome. Speaking to reporters, Trump conveyed an air of confidence, stating, “Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me. The reason is because we've won.

” He emphasized the perceived military dominance of the United States, declaring, “We're in very deep negotiations with Iran. We win regardless. We've defeated them militarily.” The President's remarks were made as Vice President JD Vance was leading the US delegation in Islamabad, Pakistan, for a second day of talks with Iranian representatives. This diplomatic activity followed a period of heightened tensions and conflict, with the two nations at odds over a range of issues including regional influence, nuclear ambitions, and economic sanctions. Trump’s comments reflect a broader strategy of projecting strength and resolve, even as negotiations continue behind the scenes. The administration has consistently sought to portray Iran as a destabilizing force in the region, while simultaneously pursuing avenues for dialogue and diplomacy, often characterized by a hardline approach. This strategy has involved a combination of military posturing, economic pressure, and diplomatic engagement, creating a complex and often unpredictable dynamic between the two countries. The recent talks in Pakistan were seen as a significant opportunity to de-escalate tensions and explore potential pathways toward a more stable relationship. \Furthermore, Trump addressed the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil trade. He referenced the US military's assertion that US Navy warships had transited through the strait on Saturday, initiating efforts to clear it of Iranian mines. Iran has denied this account, maintaining control over the narrow waterway, and by proxy, a significant portion of the world's oil supply. This assertion was made as a response to the attack launched by the United States and Israel on February 28. Trump voiced his frustration with NATO allies who did not actively participate in the war effort and expressed that they had not been consulted in advance. The Strait of Hormuz serves as a vital chokepoint for the transportation of oil, and any disruption to its flow could have significant repercussions for the global economy. This highlights the intricate web of geopolitical interests at play and underscores the significance of maintaining stability in the region. The US military’s actions in the strait reflect its commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and protecting global trade. The presence of US warships in the area is also a clear signal of the United States' willingness to defend its interests and those of its allies. Trump’s comments on NATO allies underscore the ongoing strain in the transatlantic relationship, particularly with regard to burden-sharing and military cooperation. His remarks suggest a degree of dissatisfaction with the level of support provided by certain NATO members during the conflict, further emphasizing his administration's focus on national interests.\Trump’s statements provided context to the ongoing dialogue between the US and Iran, emphasizing his administration's confidence in the US’s military and diplomatic strength. The US’s approach to dealing with Iran involves a multifaceted strategy incorporating military deterrence, economic sanctions, and diplomatic negotiations. While engaging in talks, the United States has consistently maintained a position of strength, seeking to compel Iran to make concessions on its nuclear program and regional activities. The president's statements reflect this broader strategy, which aims to project strength and resolve while simultaneously exploring opportunities for dialogue. The Pakistani capital served as a site for discussions between the US and Iranian delegations, providing a neutral ground for the parties to negotiate. These talks were perceived as a crucial opportunity to ease tensions between the two countries and explore possible routes toward a more stable relationship. Trump's remarks indicate a continued willingness to use military force, if necessary, while simultaneously keeping diplomatic channels open. The United States continues to work with allies in the region, including Israel and Saudi Arabia, to contain Iran's influence. The tensions between the US and Iran have been driven by several factors, including the Iranian nuclear program, regional proxy conflicts, and economic sanctions. The outcome of the current negotiations remains uncertain, with a wide range of possible outcomes. However, Trump's remarks clearly indicate that the United States is ready for any eventuality





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