Trump Declares 'Total Victory' After Iran Ceasefire, Credits China's Role

President Donald Trump hailed a 'total and complete victory' after a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran, crediting China's involvement in facilitating negotiations. The agreement, reached just before a deadline, includes a framework for a longer-term deal, though details remain unclear. The fate of Iran's enriched uranium is also a key factor. Trump's upcoming summit with China's leader is expected to be crucial for further developments.

President Donald Trump announced to AFP on Tuesday that the United States had achieved a complete victory following the agreement of a two-week ceasefire with Iran . In a telephone interview, Trump expressed his belief that China had played a crucial role in convincing Iran to negotiate, and assured that the matter of Tehran's enriched uranium would be fully addressed.

The US leader conveyed a sense of optimism regarding the truce with Iran, even though Tehran also presented it as a win for their side, and despite uncertainties surrounding the exact terms and conditions of the agreement. The ceasefire was reached mere moments before Trump's self-imposed deadline for potentially devastating actions against the Islamic republic was set to expire. Trump, when asked if he was claiming victory, confidently stated, Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it. Amidst uncertainties regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for oil transport, Trump maintained that a strong foundation existed for a longer-term agreement. He elaborated, We have a 15 point transaction, of which most of those things have been agreed on. We'll see what happens. We'll see if it gets there. The Republican president had previously stated on his Truth Social network that Iran had presented a 10-point proposal which he deemed workable. Trump remained evasive when asked whether he would reinstate his earlier threats to target Iran's civilian infrastructure if the deal collapsed, stating, You're going to have to see.\The fate of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium remains a significant question, given that the war, as described by the US president, was partly intended to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. However, Trump asserted that the nuclear material would be addressed as part of any peace agreement, claiming, That will be perfectly taken care of, or I wouldn't have settled, without offering any specific details about the handling of the uranium. The ceasefire agreement followed a period of over a month characterized by destructive attacks by the United States and Israel, and was brokered by mediation efforts from Pakistan. Trump also suggested that China played a significant role in bringing Iran to the negotiation table. When asked if Beijing was involved in persuading key ally Tehran to negotiate a truce, Trump responded, I hear yes. The US president is scheduled to visit Beijing in mid-May for a vital summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a meeting between the two global superpowers. Originally planned for early April, the trip was postponed due to Trump's commitment to managing the Iran conflict from Washington. Beijing, a close partner of Tehran and a major buyer of Iranian oil, which predominantly flows through the strait, also maintains strong economic relationships with the Gulf countries and has voiced consistent criticism of attacks against them by Iran. Trump's focus on the deal, the role of China and the strategic handling of the crisis highlights the complex diplomatic dance underway.\This ceasefire agreement represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, marked by escalating military actions and diplomatic maneuvering. The specifics of the agreement, including the exact terms and conditions, the fate of Iran's enriched uranium, and the long-term implications, require careful monitoring and analysis. The involvement of China as a mediator and potential influence in shaping the outcome of the negotiations adds another layer of complexity to the situation. The upcoming summit between Trump and Xi Jinping in Beijing will be crucial in determining the future direction of US-China relations and the role they will play in the broader geopolitical landscape. The outcome of the talks will have far reaching effects not only on the US and Iran but also on the stability of the Middle East and the global oil market. The resolution of the situation will determine the next steps and the approach of the key players involved, especially the role of China. The details of the deal will shape the future trajectory of the involved nations, influencing regional stability, energy markets, and the relationships of international power. The success of the deal will be determined by future actions and the ability of involved parties to adhere to the terms of the agreement and cooperate to mitigate future conflicts





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