Trump Claims Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Amidst US-Israel Tensions and Stalled Iran Talks

President Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah following separate communications, but Prime Minister Netanyahu immediately cast doubt on the agreement. The development coincides with Iran suspending talks due to Israel's Lebanon offensive and reports of friction between Trump and Netanyahu.

United States President Donald Trump announced on Monday a breakthrough in Middle East diplomacy, asserting that Israel and Hezbollah have reached an agreement to cease hostilities.

Trump stated he communicated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and, through intermediaries, with Hezbollah, resulting in a deal where Israel would call off a planned military operation in Beirut and Hezbollah would halt all attacks. Speaking on his Truth Social platform, Trump detailed that Netanyahu agreed to stop a raid on the Lebanese capital and that any troops en route had been turned back.

He also claimed Hezbollah, via representatives, consented to a cessation of shooting, with both sides agreeing not to attack one another. These developments were framed as part of broader, rapidly advancing negotiations with Iran, which Trump suggested were making progress despite earlier setbacks linked to Israel's Lebanon offensive.

However, the situation quickly revealed contradictions and ongoing tensions between the United States and Israel. Shortly after Trump's announcement, Prime Minister Netanyahu issued a statement directly challenging the ceasefire claim, emphasizing that Israel would still strike targets in Beirut if Hezbollah continued its attacks on Israeli towns and citizens. Trump responded by reiterating his position, insisting Netanyahu had redirected his forces from the planned Beirut raid and expressing hope that the shooting cessation would last forever.

The discrepancy highlighted a lack of coordination and public alignment between the two allies, even as Trump sought to project a narrative of diplomatic success. Compounding the complexity, reports emerged that Iran had suspended its dialogue with mediators in protest of Israel's expanding operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Trump seemed to downplay the potential collapse of the Iran talks during separate interviews, telling CNBC he did not care if they failed and suggesting to NBC that excessive communication might be detrimental, even considering silence as a potentially beneficial strategy. Meanwhile, an Axios report added a personal dimension, claiming Trump privately called Netanyahu "crazy" and accused him of jeopardizing the Iran negotiations.

These mixed signals and the evident strain in US-Israel communication underscored the fragile and volatile nature of the diplomatic efforts amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, and the broader shadow of US-Israel joint actions against Iran initiated on February 28





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