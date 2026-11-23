President Donald Trump welcomed Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, saying his return poses no national security risk despite an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

President Donald Trump welcomed the Nvidia board's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO on Monday, stating that his return poses no risk to US national security.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the board made the correct and proper decision. Trump emphasized that the United States government has no reason to believe that Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia poses any national security risk. He counts Huang as a strong ally in the business world and had been pushing for his reinstatement. The controversy surrounding Huang includes revelations about his extramarital affair with Chinese national Alice Huang, who is a suspected spy.

Also read Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO

No Evidence Of Unlawful Conduct

The two are not related. Trump acknowledged these revelations but still supported Huang. In his social media post, Trump said Attorney General Todd Blanche had confirmed that the federal government has no evidence that Jensen Huang engaged in unlawful conduct. The US government is investigating whether Alice Huang was a Chinese asset, according to Trump.

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On Sunday, The New York Times reported that Alice Huang kept in contact with an official from China's top spy agency for more than a year during her affair with the Nvidia chief executive. This report raised concerns about potential security breaches. Despite these concerns, Trump expressed full confidence in Huang.

He also urged Nvidia to continue its thorough internal investigation of the company's compliance with US export controls to ensure it is fulfilling its legal obligations and patriotic duty to protect US national security. Trump's support for Huang was evident even before the board's decision. He had been advocating for Huang's return despite the damaging revelations about his personal life and the ongoing investigation.

Critical Time For Nvidia Leadership

The Nvidia board's reappointment of Huang as CEO comes at a critical time for the company, which is a key player in the semiconductor industry. Huang's leadership is seen as vital for Nvidia's continued success and compliance with US regulations. The White House has not issued further comments on the matter. The investigation into Alice Huang's activities continues, and it remains to be seen what impact it will have on Jensen Huang and Nvidia.

Trump's public endorsement of Huang may help alleviate some concerns among investors and stakeholders. However, the situation is still developing, and more details may emerge in the coming days. Nvidia has not yet responded to requests for comment on the internal investigation or the board's decision. The company's stock price remained stable following the announcement.

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Critics have raised questions about the potential national security implications of Huang's affair with a suspected spy. Supporters of Huang argue that his personal life should not overshadow his professional achievements and contributions to the tech industry. Trump's statement that Huang's return poses no risk is likely to be scrutinized by lawmakers and security experts. The ongoing investigation into Alice Huang's ties to Chinese intelligence will be closely monitored.

Complex Intersection Of Politics And Business

Overall, Trump's support for Jensen Huang underscores the complex intersection of business, politics, and national security in the United States. The coming weeks will reveal how this situation unfolds and what it means for Nvidia and US-China relations. The president's post also highlighted the importance of corporate compliance with export controls, a sensitive issue given ongoing tensions between the US and China over technology transfers.

Nvidia has been under pressure to ensure its products do not end up in the wrong hands. Huang's reinstatement as CEO was met with mixed reactions. Some praised the board's decision, while others expressed concern about the message it sends regarding national security. Trump's backing adds a layer of political support for Huang.

As the investigation continues, both Jensen Huang and Nvidia will need to navigate the legal and reputational challenges ahead. Trump's stance may provide some cover, but the scrutiny is unlikely to dissipate soon.