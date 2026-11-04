Trump-Backed Senate Candidates Sweep Losses Handing Democrats Chamber Control

President Donald Trump's preferred Senate nominees suffered decisive defeats in South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas, and Michigan, resulting in a Democratic takeover of the chamber.

President Donald Trump asked voters to imagine he was running in the midterm elections and personally selected Republican candidates for several of the most critical Senate races across the United States. By Tuesday night, those efforts had failed completely as voters rejected his picks in key battlegrounds. The defeats resulted in Democrats taking control of the Senate chamber and highlighting significant limitations in the former president's continued political influence.

Core Mechanism of Electoral Defeats

Trump invested heavily in reshaping the Republican Party to align with his MAGA movement, often dictating primary matchups and sidelining established conservatives he deemed insufficiently loyal. He repeatedly favored loyalists and ideological allies over candidates with stronger statewide networks and proven electoral records, betting that his endorsement could overcome their political liabilities. The Tuesday results demonstrated that he could not persuade the broader electorate to support his specific choices.

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In South Carolina, a state that had not elected a Democratic senator since 1998 and where Trump won by 18 percentage points in 2024, voters rejected his choice. He backed Darline Graham, the sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, but Democrat Annie Andrews won the seat in a stunning upset that defied all polling expectations.

Similarly, in North Carolina, Trump endorsed former national Republican campaign official Michael Whatley, who lost decisively to former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper. These outcomes served as clear indicators that the president's strategy of overriding traditional party structures had backfired in crucial general election contests.

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Stakeholder Positions and Strategic Failures

In Texas, Trump intervened in a messy Republican primary to promote scandal-plagued Attorney General Ken Paxton over Senator John Cornyn, a Trump ally considered a safer pick by many in the party. Democrat James Talarico glided to victory, delivering a seat the Democratic Party had not won since 1988. In Michigan, former US Representative Mike Rogers, Trump's choice, trailed Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in an uncalled race that could have seen the first Muslim serve in the Senate.

The losses occurred as Trump's popularity was lower heading into the vote than in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, according to Reuters/Ipsos polls. This data fueled concerns among Republicans that the president had become a drag on the party he remade around himself. Veteran Republican strategist Doug Heye described the results as a "Trump Quake," pointing to voter frustration over high prices caused by tariffs and the war in Iran.

Haye noted that Trump spent the year telling voters what was important to him, rather than what mattered to them. Former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory criticized Trump for spending political capital against his own side in state after state, arguing that the president lost his common touch with the working-class people who built his original coalition.

Real-World Impact and Post-Election Reactions

Trump struck a defiant tone as election returns arrived, writing on social media that he was not on the ballot and claiming that if he had been, Republicans would have won in a landslide. A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, argued that Trump did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballot than the candidates did themselves.

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Another senior White House official told Reuters that administration polling data as far back as six weeks ago showed Republicans would lose both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Trump embarked on a month-long nationwide campaign to try to salvage Republican prospects, but the efforts ultimately failed to reverse the trend.

Independent analysts said the Senate losses bore Trump's fingerprints specifically. Thomas Kahn, a professor at American University, argued that Trump's intervention in the Texas primary cost his party a safe seat, stating that a nomination for Senator John Cornyn would have been a slam dunk for Republicans. Kahn noted that in North Carolina, the Republican incumbent senator, Thom Tillis, did not seek re-election after a public split with Trump.

Tillis had balked at Medicaid cuts in the president's tax-and-spending bill, leading Trump to threaten to back a primary challenger against him. Kahn stated that Trump essentially gave that seat away to Democrats, noting that Roy Cooper would not have run if Tillis had run for re-election. These strategic errors underscore the tangible consequences of the president's continued interference in local electoral dynamics.