Trump Appoints Unseasoned Loyalist Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief

President Donald Trump has named Bill Pulte, a 38-year-old housing regulator with no national security experience, as acting director of national intelligence. The appointment bypasses Senate confirmation for up to 210 days, covering the midterm elections, and has drawn bipartisan criticism over Pulte's lack of qualifications and his prior use of a federal agency to target political enemies.

President Donald Trump has appointed Bill Pulte , the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency , as the acting director of national intelligence. Pulte, 38, has no background in national security and is considered a political loyalist.

He will oversee 18 intelligence agencies, including the CIA and NSA, during a period marked by multiple global conflicts and heightened tensions. The appointment allows him to serve without Senate confirmation for up to 210 days, which would extend through the upcoming midterm elections. Pulte has used his housing regulator position to launch investigations into several of Trump's perceived political enemies on mortgage fraud allegations, none of which have led to criminal charges.

Critics from both parties, including some Republicans, have questioned his qualifications. Senator John Cornyn, a Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, stated he sees no evidence of Pulte's qualifications for the role. Senate Republican Leader John Thune noted that securing permanent confirmation would be difficult.

Previous director Tulsi Gabbard, who left the post at the end of June, was also a Trump appointee and used the role to pursue the president's baseless claims about the 2020 election; her departure was attributed to White House friction and her husband's illness. Pulte will continue to lead the FHFA and the mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac simultaneously. Trump praised Pulte's management of trillions in mortgage assets.

Pulte's family founded the Pulte Group homebuilding company, and he previously ran a private equity firm. His immediate priorities and views on the 2020 election are not clear. The appointment occurs amid ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, and strategic competition with China, raising concerns about the leadership of the intelligence community during a volatile time





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Bill Pulte Acting Director Of National Intelligence Donald Trump Federal Housing Finance Agency Tulsi Gabbard Intelligence Community Senate Confirmation Political Loyalty Mortgage Fraud Investigations Global Crises Midterm Elections

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