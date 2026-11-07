Trump administration plans nearly $1 million grant to AfriForum for research on alleged violence against minorities in South Africa

The Trump administration is considering awarding nearly $1 million to AfriForum to investigate alleged discrimination and violence against Afrikaners and other minorities in South Africa. The funding, not yet finalized, would come from the US State Department's human rights bureau.

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to award nearly $1 million to the South Africa n civil rights organisation AfriForum to investigate alleged discrimination and violence against Afrikaners and other minority communities in South Africa.

The proposed grant of $986,500, approximately R17.5 million, would be administered through the US State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour. According to an investigation by ProPublica, the funding has not yet been formally awarded, and AfriForum confirmed that the allocation is still being finalised. AfriForum told ProPublica that its understanding is that the allocation has not yet been finalised.

Also read US Lawmakers Criticize Trump's Move to Strip South Africa of Trade Benefits

AfriForum Funding History and Process

The organisation said that should the allocation indeed be awarded to AfriForum, it will make a public announcement in this regard. The proposed grant is expected to fund research documenting incidents of violence and what the US government describes as hateful rhetoric directed at minority groups. The funding proposal has a complicated history involving another South African organisation.

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ProPublica previously reported that the Trump administration had considered awarding the funding to Lex Libertas, an organisation established by former AfriForum executive Ernst Roets. The original funding proposal attracted scrutiny, including questions about the selection process and the circumstances surrounding the proposed award. The US State Department subsequently opened a public application process for the funding, and AfriForum has now emerged as the expected beneficiary of the nearly $1 million allocation.

AfriForum has campaigned internationally on issues including farm murders, racial legislation and the treatment of Afrikaners in South Africa. The organisation has increasingly engaged with American political figures and officials over its concerns, holding meetings in Washington and seeking to raise international awareness about farm attacks and policies it believes discriminate against Afrikaners. The proposed grant could provide significant financial support for its research activities while further strengthening its relationship with the Trump administration.

Trump Administration South Africa Policy

The proposed funding comes against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between Pretoria and Washington. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly raised concerns about the treatment of white South Africans, particularly farmers, and has alleged that Afrikaners face persecution. His administration has also promoted claims of a so-called white genocide in South Africa. The South African government has strongly rejected these allegations.

Although farm attacks and murders remain a serious problem, claims that white farmers are being systematically targeted in a racial genocide have not been substantiated by available evidence. In February 2025, Trump signed an executive order cutting US assistance to South Africa while introducing a refugee pathway for Afrikaners who claimed to face racial discrimination.

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White South African Refugee Quota Plans

People from the first group of white South Africans granted refugee status under this plan were seen checking in for a connecting flight at Dulles International Airport in Virginia on 12 May 2025. The United States may also increase the current quota of refugees permitted into the country annually, which is now at a historic low of 7,500. The reported funding has attracted criticism from former US officials, particularly amid wider cuts to international human rights programmes.

The controversy raises questions about the Trump administration's approach to South Africa and the role of foreign funding in domestic political debates. AfriForum has indicated that no allocation had been finalised at the time of the ProPublica report.