The Trump administration has dropped proposals to use business deals as an incentive for Russia to end the war in Ukraine after Moscow showed little interest. Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner told European officials that corporate tie-ups are no longer a core part of the US pitch to Russia.

The Trump administration has quietly shelved proposals to use business deals as an incentive for Russia to end the war in Ukraine, after Moscow showed little interest in the proposed energy and aviation ventures, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner told European officials that corporate tie-ups were no longer a core aspect of the US pitch to Russia, the report said, citing five officials briefed on the change in tactic. The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

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Kushner Proposes US Investment in Russian Energy Ventures

Top Russian and US officials, including Kushner, held talks about bringing a US investor into the Nord Stream pipelines that delivered gas to Germany before Russia invaded Ukraine, Reuters reported in October. Kushner, who has been trying to broker a truce between Russia and Ukraine and views doing business as central to restoring peace, also floated postwar ideas such as US companies investing in Russian oil projects and titanium production ventures, the FT report said.

Russian officials initially responded positively to the US suggestions but Russia has since cooled on the idea, as it insists on Ukraine giving up territory and making other concessions Kyiv considers unacceptable in exchange for peace, the FT report added. It was made pretty clear that the Russians were not in the market for this kind of thing, one of the officials told the paper.

In October, the Trump administration temporarily lifted US sanctions on Russian fuel that were designed to deprive Moscow of revenue for its war on Ukraine after Russia agreed to supply diesel to global markets in an effort to lower fuel prices. The shift in strategy marks a significant adjustment in Washington's approach to ending the conflict, moving away from economic incentives that had been viewed as a potential pathway to peace.

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Kushner and Witkoff have all been involved in diplomatic efforts surrounding the war. The abandoned proposals included energy and aviation ventures that US officials had hoped would give Moscow a stake in ending the war. Russia's lack of interest led to the decision to drop them from the US pitch.

Kushner's role as a broker has been central to the administration's efforts, but the business-first approach has now been set aside as a core element of negotiations. The Financial Times report, based on five officials briefed on the change, indicates that the US is recalibrating its tactics amid Russia's insistence on territorial concessions from Ukraine that Kyiv rejects. The White House has not commented on the report, and Reuters said it could not independently verify the details.

Russia Rejects Business Incentives for Peace Deal

The temporary lifting of sanctions on Russian fuel in October was a separate move tied to Russia's agreement to supply diesel to global markets to help lower fuel prices. The shelving of business incentives suggests the administration is exploring other avenues to pressure or persuade Moscow as the war continues. European officials were informed of the shift, according to the report, signaling a coordinated change in messaging to allies.

The Nord Stream pipeline discussions, which involved bringing a US investor into the infrastructure, were part of the broader business-oriented approach that has now been deprioritized. Kushner's postwar ideas, including US investment in Russian oil and titanium production, were floated but have not gained traction as Russia has cooled on the concept.

The official quoted by the FT said it was made clear that Russia was not interested in such business deals, reinforcing the decision to drop them from the US pitch. The administration's move reflects the challenges of using economic incentives to end a conflict where core territorial and security demands remain unresolved. Ukraine has consistently rejected concessions such as giving up territory, which Russia has demanded in exchange for peace, according to the report.

The US continues to seek a truce, but the business-deal strategy is no longer a central component of that effort. Reuters reported in October on the Kushner-led talks regarding Nord Stream, highlighting the earlier focus on corporate tie-ups. The White House's lack of immediate comment leaves the report unverified by Reuters, though the FT cited multiple officials. The shift comes as the war in Ukraine persists, with diplomatic efforts ongoing but no breakthrough in sight.

The abandoned proposals had included energy and aviation ventures, which were seen as potential sweeteners for Moscow before it showed little interest. Kushner and Witkoff conveyed the change to European officials, indicating a unified front in the altered approach. Russia's initial positive response to the suggestions has faded as it maintains its demands, which Kyiv considers unacceptable. The temporary sanctions relief in October was aimed at lowering fuel prices, separate from the business incentive plan now shelved.

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US Drops Economic Inducements in Ukraine War Strategy

The administration's recalibration underscores the difficulty of using economic carrots alone to end the war. European allies were briefed on the shift, according to the report, as the US adjusts its diplomatic strategy. The Nord Stream talks and other postwar investment ideas were part of a broader vision that has now been set aside. The official's comment that Russia was not in the market for such deals highlights the core reason for the change.

Ukraine's refusal to cede territory remains a key obstacle, as Russia insists on concessions Kyiv rejects. The US continues to pursue a truce, but without the business incentives that were once central to Kushner's approach. The FT report, based on five officials, provides insight into the internal decision to drop the corporate tie-ups from the US pitch. The White House has not responded to requests for comment, and Reuters has not independently verified the report.

The shelving of the plan marks a shift in the Trump administration's tactics, moving away from economic inducements. The earlier talks about Nord Stream and other ventures illustrate the previous emphasis on business deals as a peace tool. Russia's cooled interest and insistence on territorial concessions have rendered the business approach ineffective. The October sanctions relief was a separate measure tied to diesel supplies and fuel prices.

The administration's change in tactic was communicated to European officials by Witkoff and Kushner, according to the report. The decision to drop business incentives reflects the reality that Russia is not swayed by such offers at this stage. The war in Ukraine continues, with diplomatic efforts ongoing but the business-deal strategy now abandoned. The FT report cites officials briefed on the change, providing a detailed account of the shift.

Kushner's view that business is central to restoring peace has been set aside as the administration recalibrates. The proposals for energy and aviation ventures were part of a broader pitch that Moscow showed little interest in. The official quoted said it was made clear Russia was not interested, confirming the rationale for dropping the plan. Ukraine's position against territorial concessions remains a major hurdle, as Russia demands them for peace.

The US is exploring other avenues, but the business incentive plan is no longer a core aspect of the pitch. The temporary lifting of sanctions in October was aimed at lowering fuel prices through diesel supplies. The Nord Stream pipeline talks and postwar investment ideas were floated but have not progressed. The administration's shift was reported by the Financial Times and acknowledged by European officials.

The White House's silence on the report leaves it unverified by Reuters. The change in tactic underscores the challenges of using economic incentives to end the conflict. Russia's lack of interest in the proposed ventures led to the decision to shelve them. Kushner and Witkoff informed European officials that corporate tie-ups are no longer central.

The report cited five officials briefed on the change, providing multiple sources for the shift. The war continues as the US adjusts its strategy, dropping business deals from its pitch to Russia.