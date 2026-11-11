Truck and Panel Van Collision Kills Driver on Johannesburg N3

A fatal crash on the N3 between London Road and Modderfontein left a truck driver dead and halted traffic, prompting the Johannesburg Metro Police to advise motorists to use alternate routes.

A container truck and a panel van collided on the N3 between London Road and Modderfontein on Wednesday afternoon, killing the truck driver and bringing traffic to a standstill.

Collision Details and Immediate Response

The crash occurred northbound on the N3, with the truck breaching the centre barrier and striking the southbound lanes, where it ignited. The male driver of the truck died at the scene, while the panel van driver escaped without injury.

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According to a statement issued just before 16:00, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) closed the northbound N3 between Modderfontein and London Road to allow emergency services, forensic units, and recovery teams to clear the scene.

Police Guidance for Motorists

The JMPD urged drivers to avoid the affected stretch entirely and to use alternative routes, including the M1, R24, Pretoria Main Road, and Modderfontein Road. Officers were on site directing traffic, and motorists were advised to proceed with extreme caution and patience.

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Impact on Traffic and Local Community

The incident caused a complete halt on both sides of the busy highway, disrupting commutes for residents and commuters traveling between Johannesburg and Pretoria. The fire and wreckage required extensive clearance work, extending the closure beyond the initial hours of the crash.

Local businesses along the N3 reported a decline in customer traffic, while nearby residents expressed concern over the safety of the corridor and the potential for future incidents.

Next Steps and Ongoing Investigation

Forensic teams are currently examining the wreckage to determine the exact cause of the collision. The JMPD has not yet released a formal statement regarding fault or contributing factors, but the investigation will likely involve analysis of vehicle data and road conditions.

Motorists are encouraged to stay informed through official JMPD updates and to plan alternative routes for the foreseeable future as the recovery and investigation proceed.