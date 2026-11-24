Leaders, family and friends gathered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia to honour former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, as UN Women praised her leadership and Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed prepared to travel to South Africa for her state funeral.

Leaders, family and friends gathered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia, Johannesburg, on Tuesday for the memorial service of former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

Mourners Gather to Honour Mlambo-Ngcuka

Political leaders, business figures and prominent figures from the arts attended to pay tribute to a life dedicated to public service and equality. Her portrait was displayed at the church during the service, as mourners honoured her leadership and contribution to South Africa. Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivered the eulogy at the memorial service. He was joined by Mlambo-Ngcuka's husband, Bulelani Ngcuka, and minister Angie Motshekga in paying tribute to her life and legacy.

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Former minister Naledi Pandor also joined mourners, celebrating Mlambo-Ngcuka's life, friendship and lasting contribution to South Africa. First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe attended the service to pay her respects. Among the mourners were Floyd Shivambu, businessman Patrice Motsepe and Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, who each honoured her life and legacy. Singer Lira performed in tribute, adding a moving musical moment to the memorial service in Johannesburg.

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ANC Women's League members sang revolutionary songs as they saluted the late former deputy president at the church. The service drew leaders from various spheres of government, business and the arts, with speakers sharing memories of the impactful life she lived. United Nations Women Deputy Executive Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda said Mlambo-Ngcuka was the heartbeat of the organisation when she led it for eight years from 2013 to 2021.

Gumbonzvanda said Mlambo-Ngcuka took over the reins of the organisation when it was very young and ensured it did not have a premature death. She was the second executive director for UN Women and served for eight years, nurturing the organisation. We are who we are today because of the leadership that she provided, Gumbonzvanda said. Gumbonzvanda noted that the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action took place under Mlambo-Ngcuka's leadership, as did the Generation Equality initiative.

UN Women Leader Recalls Mlambo-Ngcuka Legacy

She also fostered work with the Council of Traditional Leaders in Africa to say it is not our culture to abuse or to rape, lifting the positive aspects of culture in order to shift social norms. So yes, we are mourning, but we are also celebrating the gift that she left for humanity in advancing women's rights and gender equality, Gumbonzvanda added. Mlambo-Ngcuka became the Executive Director of UN Women when the agency was just three years old.

She went on to lead its He for She campaign and its Generation Equality initiative, which brought governments and activists together to advance women's rights. As South Africa's first woman Deputy President, she worked closely with colleagues to advocate for the rights of women from Afghanistan to the DRC, Nigeria to all the corners of the world. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed is expected to travel to South Africa for Mlambo-Ngcuka's state funeral.

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A state memorial was held in Rivonia, Johannesburg, on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's funeral with full military honours. Mlambo-Ngcuka will be laid to rest on Saturday in Middledrift, in the Eastern Cape. The memorial service celebrated a legacy that touched many spheres of South African society, with those who knew her best delivering speeches in honour of the life she shared with them.