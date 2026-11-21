Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa's first female deputy president and former UN Women head, has died at 71, prompting tributes from President Cyril Ramaphosa, the UN and leaders worldwide.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa's first female deputy president and former head of UN Women, has died at the age of 71. The Presidency confirmed her passing on Friday evening, with the family requesting privacy as messages of condolences pour in.

Acting President Paul Mashatile announced the news late on Friday evening, saying he had learnt of her passing with shock and sadness. In a statement, the Presidency said Mashatile had conveyed his deepest condolences to the Mlambo-Ngcuka family on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the government and the people of South Africa. Mashatile said further details would be communicated following consultations with the family.

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Ramaphosa Mourns Dynamic Woman Leader

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time, while expressing appreciation for the messages of support and condolences received from South Africans and the international community. President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was sad to hear of Mlambo-Ngcuka's passing. He described her death as a heartbreaking loss for South Africa. Our hearts are really, really sad and broken for having lost such a very dynamic woman leader in our country, Ramaphosa said.

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The president described Mlambo-Ngcuka as a patriotic South African who devoted her life to public service and advancing women's rights. She truly flew the flag of women, not only women of South Africa and Africa, but women of the world, he said. She remained truly committed to the upliftment and empowerment of women in our country and on the African continent. Ramaphosa said South Africa had lost a leading voice in the fight for women's empowerment.

This is a very sad moment for us as South Africans to lose the woman former deputy president, who served our country and was a leading light for the cause of women, he said. The president said he would convey his condolences to her husband, Bulelani Ngcuka, and the family upon his return home. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also shared a message of condolences with Mlambo-Ngcuka's family.

Guterres Praises Champion of Women Rights

A lifelong champion of the rights and empowerment of women and girls, Phumzile believed that gender equality is not a favour to be granted but a right to be claimed, he said. My deepest condolences to her loved ones, and to the women and girls everywhere whose lives she touched and changed. UN Resident Coordinator in South Africa Nelson Muffuh described her death as a devastating loss.

South Africa has lost an extraordinary daughter and leader, and the United Nations has lost one of its own, the organisation said. The UN recalled Mlambo-Ngcuka's appearance at its Day commemoration in Pretoria on 27 October, just 24 days before her death. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba extended his condolences to Mlambo-Ngcuka's family.

Having devoted much of her life to public service, both in South Africa and on the international stage, Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka will be remembered for her contributions to our country and her work across the globe, he said. African Union Development Agency CEO Nardos Bekele-Thomas said Mlambo-Ngcuka was more than a colleague. She was a sister in the work, generous with her counsel and steadfast in her belief in the leadership of African women, she said.

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African Union Honors Global Advocate

Africa has lost one of its most effective voices on the global stage. We honour her by continuing the work she led. Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark said Mlambo-Ngcuka will be greatly missed. The University of Johannesburg praised its Chancellor for her contribution to the advancement of education, gender equality and social justice.

Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka was an extraordinary leader whose contribution to the country, the African continent and the international community will leave an enduring legacy, the university said. As South Africa's first woman Deputy President, and subsequently as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, she dedicated much of her life to advancing gender equality, social justice, human rights and the empowerment of women and girls, UJ said.

University Mourns Chancellor Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi described her passing as an immeasurable loss. Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka's passing is an immeasurable loss to the University and to our country, Mpedi said. She was a remarkable leader whose life and work transcended national boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the advancement of women, education, human rights and social justice. We are deeply honoured to have had her serve as our Chancellor.

Her leadership, wisdom and commitment to a more equitable society will continue to inspire our University community and generations to come. UJ said her legacy would continue through the Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Annual Lecture on Women and Leadership, inaugurated in August 2026. The ANC also mourned its former leader, describing her as a dedicated servant of the people. Mlambo-Ngcuka made history in 2005 when she became South Africa's first female deputy president under former president Thabo Mbeki.

She held the position until 2008 before later taking her advocacy for women's rights to the international stage. Her death comes as South Africa marks its nationwide Women's Shutdown on Saturday, highlighting the continuing fight against gender-based violence and femicide.