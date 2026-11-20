The National Consumer Tribunal found Totafin (Pty) Ltd, trading as TriBeCa Standard, contravened the Consumer Protection Act by automatically adding a 10% service charge to customers bills while describing it as discretionary. The NCC welcomed the ruling and announced nationwide restaurant inspections.

The National Consumer Tribunal has ruled that restaurants cannot force consumers to pay an automatic 10% service charge and then expect them to complain about poor service to have it removed.

The ruling was made against Totafin (Pty) Ltd, trading as TriBeCa Standard, a Pretoria restaurant. The tribunal found that the restaurant contravened the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) by automatically adding a 10% service charge to customers bills despite describing it as discretionary on its menu. The National Consumer Commission (NCC) investigated the restaurant following a tip-off. The investigation found that about 200 service charge transactions were processed daily, suggesting the practice was systemic.

Also read National Consumer Tribunal Rules Against Automatic Service Charges at TriBeCa Standard

National Consumer Commission Warns Restaurants

The NCC acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu welcomed the ruling and warned restaurants against adding undisclosed charges not reflected in menu prices. This is a significant judgment and should deter other restaurants from the practice, Ratshisusu said. Restaurants are reminded that adding undisclosed charges not reflected on the menu prices contravenes the CPA. The NCC will be embarking on nationwide inspections targeted at restaurants to ensure that consumers who might be subjected to this practice are protected.

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The tribunal found that the restaurant contravened the CPA section that prohibits suppliers from charging consumers more than the displayed price for goods or services. It ruled that the menu did not specify the additional services being charged for or display the full price consumers were expected to pay. The restaurant also required customers to notify management if they were unhappy with the service to challenge the charge.

The tribunal found this unfair, saying it indirectly required consumers to waive their right to quality service. The tribunal declared the restaurant s conduct prohibited. According to the tribunal, a genuinely voluntary gratuity is one that the consumer freely elects to pay. It is not an amount automatically added to a bill and removed only if the consumer challenges it.

Ruling Distinguishes Service Charges From Tips

In this case, the service charge was not genuinely voluntary, and reflecting it on the invoice did not remedy the failure to include the additional charge for specific services in the full price, the Tribunal said. This means restaurants cannot automatically impose a service charge on customers bills, even if the charge is described as discretionary. The ruling does not outlaw tipping. It clarified that genuine voluntary tips remain lawful, provided consumers freely choose whether to tip and how much.

Restaurants may not automatically add tips to bills. The NCC said it would conduct nationwide inspections at restaurants to ensure compliance and protect consumers from similar practices.