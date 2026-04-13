Trial of Nafiz Modack: SAPS Captain Testifies on Alleged Underworld Links

The trial of alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack and 14 co-accused resumed in the Western Cape High Court. SAPS Captain Alfred Barker testified, with the defence attempting to portray Modack as an individual exposing corruption within the police force. The case involves charges of murder, extortion, fraud, and money laundering.

Captain Alfred Barker of the South African Police Service testified in the Western Cape High Court on Monday as the trial of Nafiz Modack and fourteen co-accused resumed after a two-month break. The case, heavily publicized for its connections to the underworld and allegations of widespread criminal activity, saw Barker answering questions as the defence, representing Modack, delved into the intricacies of police involvement and the alleged manipulation of law enforcement.

The accused face a multitude of charges that encompass grave offenses like murder, the demanding of money from someone by force, financial deception, and the disguising of illicit funds, all intertwined with the supposed operation of a criminal organization. Barker's testimony was crucial, with the defence hoping to demonstrate a complex relationship between the accused and the police, potentially highlighting corruption within the ranks and casting doubt on the prosecution's narrative. Advocate Bashier Sibda, Modack’s attorney, initiated the line of questioning that would probe Barker's involvement with Modack and the unfolding of events leading up to the arrests and investigations. The defence aimed to paint a picture of Modack as a whistleblower, attempting to expose corruption within the police force, rather than as a central figure in organized crime. During the cross-examination, the defence highlighted an alleged undercover operation allegedly orchestrated by Modack. According to the defence, this operation was designed to reveal corruption among senior police officers. Barker’s initial connection with Modack, as testified by the captain, was facilitated by a police constable. This constable conveyed Modack's desire to formally complain about Mark Lifman, Modack’s alleged underworld rival. The unfolding narrative described Barker's interactions with Modack from the time Modack was arrested and detained in Pollsmoor. The Captain recounted visiting Modack in the correctional facility, where Modack purportedly detailed complaints about Lifman and provided information supporting their investigations. This information eventually led to the arrest of Mark Lifman, as confirmed by Barker. Despite this arrest, the case never proceeded to court, a fact which the defence is hoping to use to cast suspicion over the integrity of the investigation and the underlying motives. The defence is expected to highlight the lack of a proper court case to create uncertainty about the legality of the entire investigation and to emphasize the narrative of an internal battle for power and the potential corruption within the police force. The trial is considered one of the most high-profile organized crime cases in the Western Cape and will continue this week. It is expected to further explore the alleged connections between the accused, including Modack, and members of law enforcement. The defence's strategy appears to involve portraying Modack not as a criminal mastermind, but as someone trying to root out corruption by cooperating with law enforcement. The focus on Barker's testimony, and the defence's line of questioning, points to a clear intention to create doubt around the prosecution's version of events and to introduce alternative explanations for the alleged criminal activities. The implications are significant, potentially affecting the credibility of key witnesses, undermining the prosecution's case, and altering the understanding of the complex network of relationships within the underworld. Further testimonies and evidence are needed to provide a more complete picture of the situation. The ongoing trial is sure to reveal intricate details as the defence and prosecution teams battle against each other to prove their respective versions of what happened





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Nafiz Modack Alfred Barker Organized Crime Corruption Court Trial

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