Trial of Alleged Underworld Crime Boss, Nafiz Modack, Postponed After Co-Accused Takes Ill

The Western Cape High Court postponed the matter of the trial of alleged underworld crime boss, Nafiz Modack, after another accused, Toufeek Brown, took ill. The state is expected to continue to cross-examine one of the accused.

The state in the trial of alleged underworld crime boss , Nafiz Modack , is expected to continue to cross-examine one of the accused, after another accused, Toufeek Brown , took ill.

Modack is facing more than 100 charges, including money laundering, racketeering, extortion and the killing of anti-Gang Unit detective, Charl Kinnear. On June 8, the court heard that in the days leading up to the shooting and on the day of the shooting of Booth, the lawyer was pinged multiple times by Modack’s co-accused, Zane Killian





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Nafiz Modack Underworld Crime Boss Trial Postponed Accused Toufeek Brown Ill Cross-Examine State Western Cape High Court Money Laundering Racketeering Extortion Killing Of Charl Kinnear Zane Killian June 8 Booth

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