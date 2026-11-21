The National Treasury is consulting stakeholders on a centralised fleet-management system and asset register for the RT46 tender after Afrirent took over category A from Wesbank in June. Mechanics and warehouses report a backlog of about 20,000 vehicles awaiting maintenance and repair.

The National Treasury says claims about the RT46 contract were incorrect as it investigates introducing an asset register to streamline the transition from one supplier to another in the state fleet repair and maintenance tender process.

The Treasury told Business Times it is consulting relevant stakeholders on the feasibility of a centralised government fleet-management system and asset register for category A of the RT46 tender process. The intention is to explore a more sustainable approach to managing government fleet data, improving continuity across contracts and continuity between contracts and reducing the risks associated with future service-provider transitions. The RT46 is divided into five categories.

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Afrirent Maintenance Backlog And HDI Concerns

Category A, for maintenance, was taken up by Afrirent in June after Wesbank's contract ran its course. However, mechanics and warehouses that get work in terms of the tender have raised concerns about a backlog of about 20,000 vehicles that need maintenance and repair, claiming that historically disadvantaged individuals, or HDI, were not receiving vehicles to work on.

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The Treasury said that along with the department of transport and other organs of state it was in continuous engagement with Afrirent and affected merchants to address the complaints and implementation challenges that have been reported. The principal matters currently receiving attention include the timely payment of merchants by Afrirent and the settlement of Afrirent's valid and undisputed invoices by participating organs of state within the prescribed payment period.

These engagements are ongoing, and improvements have been recorded in the operation and implementation of the contract. Afrirent has reported that 63.9% of payments to date have been made to HDI merchants. The parties will continue monitoring the outstanding matters and implementing corrective measures where required, the Treasury said. The National Treasury has received a limited number of complaints relating to allegations of this nature, which have been referred to Afrirent for investigation and resolution.

Under the RT46-2026 contract, work is intended to be allocated through an electronic system. When a vehicle requires maintenance or repairs, the system must consider the vehicle's location, the nature of the work required, the technical capability of available merchants and the prescribed geographical radius. The system was intended to ensure that work is allocated in a fair, transparent and auditable manner.

Afrirent Merchant Onboarding And Payment Progress

While merchants may participate in the contract, this does not guarantee a specific volume of work as allocations depend on demand and applicable contractual criteria. Afrirent told Business Times that it had onboarded more than 7,960 merchants, more than half of them HDI. It had sent invitations to a further 3,634 merchants to participate, and the closing date was December 31.

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At contract commencement in July, the verified fleet database started low at approximately 56,000 records before rapidly ramping up to over 126,000 vehicles by August as complete department data was loaded, Afrirent said. System processing of merchant and job codes is actively running to clear inherited repair bottlenecks. Demonstrating our commitment to transformation, more than 45% of the total spend paid out in July went directly to HDI merchants.

Industry Criticism Of Contract Management Changes

But James Ngubeni, chair of the Motor Industry Federation of Associations, said management of the contract had been unsatisfactory under Wesbank but had deteriorated further after Afrirent took over. Due to the number of complaints from associations and departments, the Treasury, which is the custodian of the RT46, decided not to award the contract to Wesbank. The winner was Afrirent, who was announced last year and had six months to prepare itself for the new contract.

However, Sisa Mbangxa, founder and president of the African Panel Beaters and Motor Mechanics Association, praised Afrirent for its work. Things are coming along all right, he said. When the contract started, things did not start smoothly, because that is to be expected for a contract of this magnitude. There was some panic and people were releasing statements, which we felt was a bit unfair.

He acknowledged some warehouses and mechanics were unhappy about what they saw as delays in the settlement of invoices. They created a separate kitty to pay service providers on time, so there was not a breach from them on their part. The department of transport noted that there were challenges in the transfer of the contract from one company to another.