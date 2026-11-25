Festive season airfares carry a 30% to 45% premium. Travelwings' Sean Bradley shares seven practical ways to save on holiday airfares despite peak December pricing.

During the peak holiday period, festive season flights carry a 30% to 45% premium according to a recent survey by The Citizen. Sean Bradley, a travel expert from Travelwings, has outlined seven strategies for consumers to still find cheaper holiday airfares this December despite these inflated costs.

Understanding Peak Travel Pricing Dynamics

A quick survey of airfares across domestic airlines confirmed that festive season tickets carry a significant premium. Prices seem to normalise, if you can call it that, from around the middle of January. However, the immediate future offers no relief for those booking now.

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While the ideal booking window for December travel has largely passed, Bradley said waiting for a last-minute bargain is not necessarily a good idea. He noted that December and early January are peak travel periods, with demand increasing significantly on popular routes.

Despite the high baseline costs, there is still an opportunity to save a few hundred rand, or possibly more, if you are prepared to shop around and compromise on some of your travel plans. The key lies in flexibility and strategic planning rather than hoping for market corrections.

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Strategic Destination And Routing Choices

Let your budget determine your destination when planning a holiday. Bradley said travellers should consider alternative cities or nearby airports that may offer better value. It is essential to compare the cost of flights alongside accommodation and transport at your destination to get a true picture of total expenses.

Moving your holiday by a day or two could translate into meaningful savings. Travelling midweek, where possible, can sometimes offer better value than peak weekend departures. There are, however, no guarantees, so passengers must check prices across several departure and return dates rather than relying on traditional airfare rules.

Passengers travelling internationally could save money by sacrificing some convenience and spending a few extra hours in transit. Direct flights are convenient, but connecting flights or alternative routing can sometimes offer worthwhile savings that offset the extra travel time.

Mixing Airlines And Booking Strategies

There is no obligation to fly to your holiday destination and back on the same airline. Comparing the cost of buying two separate tickets with that of a return fare is a critical step. Different airlines may have cheaper seats available on different legs of your journey.

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Remember to factor in baggage allowances and additional charges when making comparisons. Hidden fees can quickly erase the savings gained from splitting tickets, so a thorough cost-benefit analysis is required before finalizing any itinerary.

Compare fares across airline websites, travel agents and online booking platforms. However, when you find a fare that suits your budget, do not spend another three days deliberating. Prolonged indecision can lead to missing out on available inventory.

Also check the terms and conditions before paying. A cheap ticket could become an expensive purchase if your holiday plans change. Understanding cancellation policies and change fees is just as important as the initial price tag.