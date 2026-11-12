Transport Department Asks Parliament to Condone R1.339bn in Unauthorised Expenditure

The department of transport is seeking parliamentary approval to condone R1.339bn in unauthorised expenditure, most of it linked to the eNatis system, while MPs question why the matter remains unresolved after 13 years.

The department of transport is seeking parliamentary approval to condone R1.339bn in unauthorised expenditure, including R1.338bn linked to the electronic National Traffic Information System (eNatis).

Briefing the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday, the department outlined three cases: eNatis overspending between 2013/14 and 2016/17, R980,375 spent outside an Arrive Alive contract and R108,623 spent on a Nelson Mandela Day event in Thembisa in 2022. It asked Scopa to condone the expenditure and recommend that parliament approve the additional funding required under section 34 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Also read Treasury pressed on missing R1.3bn in transport funds

eNatis Funding Dispute Origins

The department said no new unauthorised expenditure had been incurred during the period under review. The largest case stems from a dispute over eNatis funding. The department contracted Tasima in December 2001 to build, operate and transfer the system, which became operational in June 2002. Development was funded by all nine provinces.

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Transaction fees introduced in 2007 were intended to cover operating and maintenance costs. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) collected the fees, which were supposed to pass through the National Revenue Fund and be appropriated to the department to pay Tasima. The department said the RTMC transferred about R1.2bn in transaction fee surpluses between 2007/08 and 2012/13 before stopping, arguing that the revenue belonged to it under its own legislation.

The department remained liable for the Tasima contract despite no longer receiving the revenue intended to fund it. This resulted in unauthorised expenditure of R768.35m in 2013/14, R392.84m in 2014/15 and R176.96m in 2016/17. In November 2016, the Constitutional Court ordered Tasima to hand over eNaTIS and its services to the RTMC. The department said its contractual liabilities were not transferred with the system.

It said no official had been identified as responsible for the continued payments, citing court orders, services still being provided by Tasima and the risk that stopping payments could cause the system to collapse. MP Helen Neale-May questioned whether the court orders explained the financial management failures that preceded them.

RTMC Diversifies Transaction Fee Usage

MK Party MP Thalente Kubheka asked why the matter remained unresolved after 13 years, whether anyone had been investigated for financial misconduct and which programmes could face cuts to recover the money. The National Treasury said transaction fees intended for eNatis had increasingly funded broader RTMC activities, including the Boekenhout Training College, National Traffic Police and the absorption of traffic officer trainees not appointed by provincial governments. The corporation also distributed surpluses to provinces.

In 2016/17, the RTMC provided R142.8m in in-kind support, including R83.3m for mobile weighbridges, R39m for road safety programmes, R17.8m for law-enforcement vehicles and R2.7m for the National Traffic Law Enforcement Indaba. Treasury said this use weakened the link between fees collected from motorists and the services they were intended to fund. It also raised concerns under section 18(3)(b) of the RTMC Act, which requires its functional units to operate as financially independent, ring-fenced units.

Transaction fees are expected to generate R989m in 2026/27, alongside a departmental transfer of about R200m. They accounted for 57.3% of RTMC revenue in 2024/25, while employee costs had risen from R101m to R907m. The Treasury warned that the RTMC's expanded mandate lacked sustainable funding. It recommended recovering the unauthorised expenditure through future departmental allocations, requiring the department to find savings in its existing budget.

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Treasury deputy director-general for public finance Ulrike Britton said this could mean reconsidering some of the RTMC's functions. She did not specify annual recovery amounts or which programmes could face cuts. Britton said successive finance ministers had written to their transport counterparts seeking remedial action.

Nexor Contract Misuse Exposed

However, Treasury lacked the authority under the PFMA and Treasury regulations to investigate financial misconduct or institute disciplinary action. That responsibility rested with the relevant executive authority. The second case involves R980,375 spent outside a contract awarded to Nexor 312 (Pty) Ltd, trading as VNA Consulting, for road sector asset management services. An investigation found that a March 2019 invoice included ministerial outreach involving 300 elderly people and celebrity ambassadors, which fell outside the contract.

The department could not demonstrate that the expenditure aligned with the Road Transport programme. The former acting director-general was identified as responsible after the auditor-general found noncompliance with the PFMA and Treasury instructions. The department initiated disciplinary measures, including counselling and compulsory financial and supply chain management training, following advice from the Public Service Commission. The minister signed the disciplinary letter on March 19 2025, but the official retired on March 31, preventing the training from being implemented.

Mandela Day Event Procurement Failures

The third case concerns R108,623.25 spent on a Mandela Day event at the Phuthanang Training Centre for the Disabled in Tembisa on July 18 2022. The department appointed Moila Vortex Solutions to supply paint and overalls. A forensic investigation found no request for quotation or purchase order and no evidence that suppliers had been invited to submit competitive quotations. Payment was processed through the department's sundry payment system.

The investigation found that the expenditure was unbudgeted and the event fell outside the department's mandate. The former chief director of supply chain management and financial administration was identified as responsible for failing to ensure proper procurement procedures. The official had moved to the department of public works, which confirmed that