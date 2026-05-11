Transparent Access to Parliamentary Data: A Solution for Systemic Accountability in South Africa

The news text highlights the importance of transparent access to parliamentary data for holding power accountable and ensuring accountability in South Africa. It discusses the consequences of poor oversight and limited transparency, the development of ParliMeter as a solution, and the need for structural changes in the behavior of parliamentarians and government employees to ensure accountability.

The democratic foundation of South Africa is weakened by poor oversight, obfuscated processes, and limited practical transparency, leading to collapsing infrastructure, undelivered services , and wasted public funds .

OUTA, in collaboration with OpenUp and the Parliamentary Monitoring Group (PMG), developed ParliMeter to convert years of accumulated parliamentary records into searchable and visual data, providing citizens with the ability to hold their representatives accountable and track performance trends





ITWeb / 🏆 45. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Transparency Accountability Parliament Data Collapsing Infrastructure Undelivered Services Wasted Public Funds Parliamentary Committees Citizens Representatives Performance Trends Repeated Failures Budget Review And Recommendation Reports Parlimeter European Union

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Only 40% of drivers pass learner licence test in South AfricaThe RTMC says there has been a significant drop in fraudulent learner licence passes since the introduction of computerised testing systems.

Read more »

South Africa Does Not Recognize Cohabitation: Legal Implications for Couples and Financial Implications for IndividualThis news article highlights that South Africa does not officially recognize cohabitation, as couples in dating relationships are treated as separate individuals, with limited automatic rights against each other. The mistaken belief that cohabitation provides legal recognition and protection similar to marriage can have serious financial consequences for couples, especially when it comes to property ownership, tax benefits, inheritance, and legal recognition of a relationship.

Read more »

Massive legal warning for employers in South AfricaWorkforce Healthcare has warned that new POPIA regulations have placed greater strain over medical supplies.

Read more »

Advocate TembeNAME Expressed Concerns About South Africa's Proposed Legal Sector CodeAdvocate NAME expressed concern about the potential impact of South Africa's proposed legal sector code on major law firms, stating that it could have an existential impact on clients and corporate citizens. He criticized the code for excluding small law practices, setting unjustified transformation targets, and being developed through an improper process. Additionally, he expressed disappointment that none of the ten respondents from various black lawyers' organizations addressed the applicants' case.

Read more »