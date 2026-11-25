Congestion at Transnet's Durban Gateway Terminal persists into January, delaying medicine and retail stock. ICTSI operator faces criticism as clearance takes years.

Severe congestion at Transnet's Durban Gateway Terminal (DGT) is projected to continue into January, causing significant delays in the delivery of essential medicines for high blood pressure and cholesterol, alongside festive season retail goods. Solly Letsoalo, Transnet group chief operating officer, confirmed that even after the immediate backlog is resolved, it could take up to three years for the terminal to return to full operational capacity. The disruption has halted the flow of critical imports, impacting both public health supply chains and major retail operations ahead of the holiday shopping peak.

Operational Failure and Long-Term Recovery Timeline

International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI), the Philippines-based operator managing the terminal under a 25-year concession with a 49% stake, initiated a new operating system in January that glitched in August. This system failure triggered a persistent pile-up of vessels, with the terminal currently sitting on a daily backlog of approximately 10 to 11 ships unable to berth immediately upon arrival. Letsoalo explained that while the ideal scenario involves immediate berthing, vessels are now waiting anywhere from one to ten days depending on port availability.

Also read Transnet Works With Durban Terminal to Speed Medicine Shipments

The recovery process involves the installation of new equipment and essential refurbishment works, which will extend the timeline for full functionality by three years. This prolonged dysfunction challenges the efficacy of the public-private partnership model in South Africa's port system, especially since the tender award to ICTSI previously faced a two-year legal challenge. The terminal, along with Pier 1, handles 65% of South Africa's container volumes, making its inefficiency a bottleneck for the national logistics network.

Retail Impact and Supply Chain Disruptions

Pepkor, a major retail giant, warned that operational problems at South African ports and delayed stock deliveries could undermine trade in the coming months, specifically affecting festive season sales. Although Pepkor has fast-tracked the delivery of priority stock, the company cited systemic challenges involving the new port operator, labor issues, and equipment failures. These bottlenecks serve as a significant headwind for retail trade, even as the company attempts to mitigate risks by ensuring local production remains steady.

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The disruptions have affected both seasonal and non-seasonal stock availability, though Pepkor remains partially insulated because approximately 40% of its clothing and apparel is sourced locally. Most schoolwear sold by Pep is manufactured at its Cape Town factory, leaving back-to-school stock in a strong position. However, the retail industry generally orders far ahead of time, and Letsoalo noted that most Christmas sale products were already on shelves before the current port chaos escalated.

Health Sector Crisis and Government Intervention

Parliament recently heard that Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi appealed to Transport Minister Barbara Creecy to expedite the release of shipments held at the terminal, which has contributed to unprecedented drug shortages in the public health sector. The Health Department identified 41 containers requiring urgent processing, of which Transnet successfully cleared and delivered 18 to their intended destinations by Monday. Seven additional shipments are expected to arrive in South Africa by next Wednesday, while the rest are in transit from India and Rotterdam.

Letsoalo clarified that there are currently no ships carrying urgently required pharmaceutical products stuck or waiting to be handled in the port system. He stated that the delays for these specific medical goods were not due to the port's glitch but were caused by issues at ports of origin, particularly in China, as well as shipping difficulties in Pakistan and India. The terminal is currently waiting for ships to arrive, rather than processing stuck vessels.

Broader Economic Consequences and Export Losses

The port congestion has broader economic implications, with the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa reporting that logistics backlogs resulted in missed market supply windows, leading to a worse-than-anticipated 2026 export season. Letsoalo noted that the August system failure coincided with the peak season for citrus exports, and this specific backlog has never been recovered. The auto industry was also initially affected, but Transnet prioritized clearing containers for manufacturing factories to prevent production standstills.

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As of Monday, there were no containers for the auto sector waiting to be offloaded, marking a partial recovery for that specific industrial segment. The combined capacity of the Durban port terminals is 3.6-million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) a year, but current operational inefficiencies severely limit throughput. Business groups continue to cite these problems as harmful to their members, questioning whether private sector participation has delivered the envisioned panacea for South Africa's broken port infrastructure.