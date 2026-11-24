Port of Durban delays persist into January, impacting medicine deliveries and retail stock. Transnet reports ongoing congestion at the Gateway Terminal despite clearances.

Severe logistical congestion at the Durban Gateway Terminal is projected to continue well into January, creating significant delays in the delivery of essential medications for chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol. This bottleneck exacerbates supply chain disruptions for retailers aiming to stock shelves for the festive season, while also raising broader questions about the efficacy of recent public-private partnerships in South Africa's port infrastructure. Transnet Group Chief Operating Officer Solly Letsoalo confirmed that even after the current backlog is resolved, the facility requires approximately three years to operate at full functional capacity.

Gateway Terminal Operational Challenges Explained

International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI), the Philippines-based operator managing the Durban Gateway Terminal under a 25-year concession, began its tenure in January with a 49 percent stake while Transnet retained 51 percent ownership. The terminal has been grappling with a substantial pile-up of vessels since August, a crisis triggered by a glitch in the new operating system. This single failure coincided with the peak export season for citrus, a delay that Letsoalo stated has never been fully recovered from.

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The combined capacity of the Durban Gateway Terminal and Pier 1 is 3.6 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) per year, handling 65 percent of South Africa's total container volumes. Consequently, the disruption at this specific node has cascading effects on national trade flows. Vessels currently face unpredictable wait times, ranging from one day to ten days, depending on berth availability, rather than the ideal immediate berthing upon arrival.

Stakeholder Impact And Retail Warnings

Major economic players have publicly acknowledged the strain imposed by these port inefficiencies. Pepkor, a prominent retail group, warned that operational problems at South African ports and delayed stock deliveries could undermine trade performance in the coming months, including critical festive season sales. While the company fast-tracked priority stock ahead of the peak shopping season, it noted that persistent bottlenecks remain a significant headwind for near-term operations.

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Pepkor identified multiple sources for the delays, including serious shipping difficulties in Pakistan and India, as well as origin delays in China. However, the retailer also highlighted systemic issues involving the new port operator and labor constraints at the Port of Durban. The disruptions have affected both seasonal and non-seasonal inventory, though Pepkor reported some resilience due to 40 percent of its clothing and apparel being sourced locally, particularly schoolwear produced at its Cape Town factory.

Health Sector Urgency And Government Response

The crisis has reached the highest levels of government, with Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi appealing to Transport Minister Barbara Creecy to expedite the release of held shipments. These delays have contributed to unprecedented drug shortages in the public health sector, affecting treatments for conditions ranging from stomach ulcers to high cholesterol. The urgency of the situation has transformed a logistical issue into a matter of public health concern.

Transnet addressed the specific medical backlog by clearing 18 of the 41 containers identified by the health department as requiring urgent processing. Letsoalo stated that seven additional shipments were expected to arrive in South Africa by the following Wednesday. He emphasized that while the port glitch caused the initial backlog, current delays for specific pharmaceutical shipments are often unrelated to the port's operational capacity and may stem from late ordering or issues at the ports of origin.

Broader Economic And Political Ramifications

The ongoing crisis has intensified scrutiny over the decision to award the tender to ICTSI, a move that previously triggered a two-year legal challenge. Business groups, including the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa, have cited the Durban port problems as detrimental to their members, noting that logistics backlogs have caused missed market supply windows. This has resulted in a worse-than-anticipated 2026 export season for South African citrus.

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The situation also brings into question whether introducing private sector participation is the panacea for South Africa's port system, as envisaged by policymakers. While the auto industry initially faced the brunt of the delay, with factories at risk of standing still due to missing imported components, Letsoalo confirmed that as of Monday, there were no containers for the auto sector waiting to be offloaded. Despite these specific recoveries, the terminal remains in a state of reduced efficiency, with a daily backlog of roughly 10 to 11 vessels unable to berth immediately upon arrival, signaling a prolonged period of instability for South African trade.