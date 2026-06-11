Transitional Agreements for Older Qualifications to Occupational Qualifications in South Africa

The Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela announced the transitional agreements for older qualifications, commonly known as Pre-2009 Qualifications to occupational qualifications. This step aims to better reflect workplace requirements, technological advancement, and the evolving needs of the economy.

For years, thousands of South Africa ns completed their courses, earned qualifications, and used them to enter the job market. According to StatsSA, the country's unemployment rate stood at 32.7% in the first quarter of 2026, a burden that was carried by the youth, aged 15-24, facing the highest unemployment rate at 60.9%.

Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela announced the transitional agreements for older qualifications, commonly known as Pre-2009 Qualifications to occupational qualifications. This is a step that he said represents one of the most significant reforms in South Africa's post-school education and training landscape. According to Manamela, the goal is to better reflect workplace requirements, technological advancement, and the evolving needs of our economy. To date, 948 occupational qualifications and part-qualifications have been registered on the National Qualifications Framework.

When the Directive was issued, at least 1,475 pre-2009 qualifications had reached their registration end date. Of those, 630 qualifications were approved for learner enrolment extension, while the remainder were deregistered owing to the absence of learner enrolment. The transition does not mean older qualifications are being scrapped. The goal is not to invalidate qualifications that many people have worked hard to achieve, nor does it diminish the value of learning that has already taken place.

Importantly, qualifications that have already been awarded remain valid, recognised, and recorded on the National Learners' Records Database (NLRD). The legacy qualifications, as they are called, have contributed meaningfully to workforce development and economic participation over many years. The minister said what government is trying to introduce are qualifications that guarantee practical experience and workplace placement. In the same breath, students enrolled in National Accredited Technical Education Diploma (NATED) can also let out a sigh of relief.

These vocational qualifications offered at Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges offer a blend of theoretical and practical training. Manamela encouraged those enrolled in N4 to N6 programmes to continue with their studies as planned, as their qualifications will not lose recognition. To ensure a smooth transition that is well managed, government has adopted a differentiated approach. Instead of falling back on a blanket approach, each qualification will be assessed on its own merit.

To allow for completion, while those that are no longer relevant will be phased out. According to Manamela, qualifications that are approved for extension will be included in the Government Gazette to be published on Monday, 15 June 2026.

Additionally, the complete list of affected qualifications and their replacement occupational qualifications will also be published on the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) website





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South Africa Education Higher Education Unemployment Youth Unemployment Pre-2009 Qualifications Occupational Qualifications National Qualifications Framework Government Gazette South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA)

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