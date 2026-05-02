Tragic End to Search: Businessman's Remains Found in Crocodile After Komati River Incident

The search for a missing Gauteng businessman has ended tragically with the discovery of human remains inside a crocodile in the Komati River. A separate incident saw a kidnapping victim rescued and three suspects arrested in Kagiso.

A tragic outcome has been reached in the search for a 59-year-old businessman from Gauteng who went missing last month after his vehicle became stranded on a low-lying bridge over the Komati River near Komatipoort.

Authorities have recovered human remains believed to be those of the man, discovered inside the stomach of a large crocodile. The grim discovery was made on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026, by a collaborative team including the South African Police Service (SAPS) Search and Rescue Unit, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints), South African National Parks (SANParks), Emergency Medical Services, a private security firm called Securecon, and the Port Management Committee.

The search had been ongoing for a week, focusing on the Komati River after the businessman’s Ford Ranger was found submerged and trapped on the bridge. During the extensive search, the team identified a crocodile suspected of being involved in the disappearance. Recognizing the potential danger and the likelihood of the crocodile having consumed the missing man, authorities obtained the necessary permissions to humanely euthanize the reptile.

Upon dissection of the crocodile, human remains were found, prompting immediate retrieval and the commencement of forensic analysis. Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the discovery, stating that DNA testing will be crucial in positively identifying the remains and confirming they belong to the missing businessman. The investigation is ongoing to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the incident and to understand how the vehicle ended up in such a precarious position on the bridge.

The recovery of the remains, while deeply distressing for the family, brings a degree of closure to the agonizing uncertainty they have endured over the past month. The collaborative effort of the various agencies involved highlights the complexities and dangers inherent in search and rescue operations, particularly in environments inhabited by potentially dangerous wildlife. In a separate, but equally concerning incident, a kidnapping and extortion case has been resolved in Kagiso.

A man was abducted from his home by unknown suspects who subsequently demanded a ransom of R500,000 from his family. Fortunately, the victim was rescued in the early hours of Saturday morning, May 2nd, 2026, and safely reunited with his loved ones. Police investigations led to the swift arrest of three suspects – aged 23, 24, and 25 – who are now facing charges of kidnapping and extortion.

Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, a police spokesperson, confirmed that the suspects are scheduled to appear before the Kagiso Magistrates’ Court on May 4th, 2026. This successful rescue underscores the importance of prompt reporting to law enforcement and the dedication of police officers in combating criminal activity. The two cases, while distinct in nature, serve as stark reminders of the vulnerabilities individuals face and the critical role of both search and rescue teams and law enforcement agencies in ensuring public safety.

The authorities are committed to bringing perpetrators to justice and providing support to victims and their families. The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police





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Komati River Crocodile Attack Missing Person Kidnapping Extortion

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