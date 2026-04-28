Tragic End to Hijacking and Kidnapping: Three Men Found Murdered in Bethelsdorp

Three men aged between 23 and 37 were found murdered in Bethelsdorp, Eastern Cape, following a hijacking and kidnapping incident. The victims were discovered with gunshot wounds, and police are investigating cases of carjacking, kidnapping, and triple murder. No arrests have been made, and the community is urged to come forward with any information.

A tragic incident involving a hijacking and kidnapping in Bethelsdorp , Eastern Cape , has resulted in the deaths of three men, whose bodies were discovered on Sunday, 26 April 2026.

The victims, aged between 23 and 37, were found with gunshot wounds in bushes near Old Uitenhage Road, close to Salt Dams and Salt Lake Bethelsdorp. The Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit in Gqeberha is actively investigating the cases of carjacking, kidnapping, and triple murder. The ordeal began when a complaint was lodged at 8:30pm on Sunday, 26 April, reporting a hijacking and kidnapping in Vukukhanye Street, Kwanobuhle.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg, the victims were seated inside a white Mazda 323 when they were approached by five unknown males, two of whom were armed with firearms. The suspects demanded money and cellphones before one of them took control of the vehicle, driving off with three occupants still inside while leaving one victim behind. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Algoa Road, and no shots were fired during the initial incident.

The grim discovery of the bodies came after police followed a trail of blood, leading them to the scene where two victims were found lying close together, and a third was located a few metres away. Preliminary investigations confirmed that the deceased were the same individuals kidnapped during the Kwanobuhle carjacking. Despite the ongoing investigation, no arrests have been made, and the suspects remain at large.

Police have appealed to the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators, urging anyone with details to contact Lieutenant Colonel Monde Sithole on 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. The community is left in shock as authorities work to bring justice to the victims and their families





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Hijacking Kidnapping Murder Bethelsdorp Eastern Cape

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