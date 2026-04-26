Tragic Drowning in Mossel Bay Claims Lives of Two Teenagers

A tragic incident in Mossel Bay on Saturday resulted in the deaths of an 18-year-old female and a 15-year-old male after they were caught in rip currents. Despite extensive rescue efforts by NSRI, emergency services, and a Good Samaritan, the female was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the male's body was recovered on Sunday morning.

The National Sea Rescue Institute ( NSRI ) in Mossel Bay responded to a tragic incident on Saturday, April 25th, following reports of a drowning. The alert came through at 16:00, originating from a local security firm observing distress at sea.

Immediately, a multi-agency response was initiated, involving NSRI duty coxswain Andre Fraser and his crew, alongside St Blaise Rescuer, Relay Ambulance Services, and the Mossel Bay Fire and Rescue Services. The situation involved two teenagers, a young man and a young woman, who were observed struggling against powerful rip currents. A courageous member of the public, equipped with a bodyboard, bravely entered the water and managed to reach the female teenager.

Sadly, upon reaching her, it was discovered she was already unresponsive. Paramedics swiftly initiated Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on the beach, working tirelessly to revive her. Despite their dedicated and prolonged efforts, the 18-year-old female, a resident of Mossel Bay, was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene. Concurrently with the resuscitation attempts, a comprehensive and extensive search operation was launched to locate the missing 15-year-old male.

The search encompassed a wide range of resources and expertise. NSRI rescue swimmers entered the turbulent waters, while the NSRI rescue craft systematically scanned the surf zone and areas beyond. A thermal imaging drone, provided by a local helicopter company, was deployed to aid in the search, complemented by the use of two privately owned drones. Skilled divers were also dispatched to conduct underwater searches.

The search continued relentlessly throughout the night, but unfortunately yielded no positive results. The challenging conditions and fading light hampered visibility, making the operation increasingly difficult. The dedication of the search teams remained unwavering, driven by the hope of finding the missing teenager. The female’s body was respectfully taken into the care of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and transferred to Government Health Forensic Pathology Services for further investigation and processing.

On Sunday morning, the search resumed with renewed determination. Police divers, continuing the efforts initiated the previous day, successfully located and recovered a body in the designated search area near De Bakke Beach. Authorities believe the recovered body to be that of the missing 15-year-old male. Formal identification procedures are currently underway, coordinated by the SAPS and forensic pathology services, to definitively confirm the identity.

Preliminary reports indicate that a group of five young people were present at the beach when the two teenagers were swept away by the treacherous rip currents. The SAPS has opened an inquest docket to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. The NSRI extended its deepest condolences to the families and friends of both deceased teenagers, expressing heartfelt sympathy during this incredibly difficult time.

The NSRI also reiterated a crucial safety message, urging all beachgoers to exercise extreme caution and be fully aware of the inherent dangers posed by rip currents. These powerful currents can rapidly overwhelm even the most proficient swimmers, making it essential to understand how to identify and escape them. Awareness and preparedness are key to preventing future tragedies





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NSRI Mossel Bay Drowning Rip Currents Search And Rescue

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