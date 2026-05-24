Tragic discovery of two tourists with fatal stab wounds in Kruger National Park

In a shocking incident that came to light this weekend, two tourists from Mossel Bay hiking in the Pafuri/Crooks’ Corner region of the far north of the Kruger National Park were found dead with fatal stab wounds.

In shocking news that came to light this weekend, the bodies of two tourists with fatal stab wounds were discovered in the Pafuri/Crooks’ Corner region in the far north of the Kruger National Park .

The pair, later identified as a couple from Mossel Bay, failed to return to their camp and tragically their bodies were subsequently found on Friday at Preliminary investigations indicate that Police have opened a double murder and hijacking investigation, as their green Ford Ranger bakkie remains missing. The management of South African National Park has learned with shock and sadness of the discovery of bodies of two tourists in the Pafuri section (Nxanatseni North Region) of the Kruger National Park on Friday, 22 May 2026.

A search operation was launched on Thursday, 21 May 2026 evening after camp staff noticed the tourists had not returned to camp. The search continued, on Friday, 22 May 2026 leading to the gruesome discovery of two bodies near a river area by other tourists. Rangers were alerted and it was also established that the vehicle the tourists had been travelling in was missing from the scene.

It is the first time in the history of the Kruger National Park that an incident of this nature has been reported, sadly reacted the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp. The next of kin of the deceased have been informed and the organisation will assist the family with transport to Limpopo as well as accommodation and repatriation costs. Minister Aucamp, the Board and Management of SANParks extend their deepest condolences to the affected family and friends.

The matter is now referred to the Police who will conduct further investigations





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