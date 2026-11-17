Emergency teams in Johannesburg are on high alert after a man in his forties was killed by floodwaters in Soweto during severe thunderstorms. Authorities urge residents to avoid crossing streams and flooded roads to prevent further incidents.

In the wake of severe thunderstorms that unleashed torrential rainfall across Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, emergency rescue teams have successfully recovered the body of a man believed to be in his forties.

The tragic incident occurred when the victim was swept away by raging floodwaters while attempting to cross a river stream in Dobsonville Extension 3, located in the Soweto area. This heartbreaking event serves as a somber reminder of the dangers posed by extreme weather conditions and the unpredictable power of rising waters. The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services, known as EMS, has issued urgent warnings to the public, emphasizing the critical need for caution during adverse weather periods.

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Rescue teams warn against crossing rivers

Robert Mulaudzi, a spokesperson for the EMS, pleaded with residents to avoid crossing river streams entirely during such severe thunderstorms to prevent further drowning incidents. He stressed that the City of Joburg Aquatic Rescue Unit remains on high alert, continuously monitoring all seven regions of the city to respond swiftly to any emergencies that may arise.

Motorists have been urged to exercise extreme caution while driving, particularly during overnight hours, by extending their safe following distance and strictly avoiding crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges that may hide deep water or structural damage. For any life-threatening emergencies, residents are encouraged to immediately contact the Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre at the provided hotline number.

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Earlier in the day, the EMS Rescue Team had also responded to a separate drowning incident on Soper Street at the Casa Mia building in Berea. Although the specific circumstances surrounding that incident have not yet been fully confirmed, the rescue operation was completed, and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation.

City crews clear drains and assess damage

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg and the Johannesburg Roads Agency have deployed emergency and standby teams on high alert. These teams are actively monitoring flood hotspots in areas such as Soweto, Alexandra, Bramfischerville, Slovo Park, and Lenasia. Crews are working tirelessly to clear stormwater drains and assess any infrastructure damage caused by the heavy rainfall and rising river levels, which continue to pose significant safety risks to residents and commuters alike.