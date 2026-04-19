Tragic Breakdown Leads to Fatal Shooting and Injury on Meyerton Off-Ramp

A routine roadside breakdown near Meyerton escalated into a violent incident, resulting in the death of a 23-year-old man and the injury of a teenager. Police are investigating the seemingly random attack and are appealing for public assistance.

A disturbing chain of events unfolded late at night on the Johan le Roux off-ramp, situated just beyond Meyerton, culminating in the tragic death of 23-year-old Xolani Dube and the wounding of a 16-year-old boy. The incident, which authorities are currently investigating as a random attack, began with a vehicle breakdown.

According to Constable Nompumelelo Zazini, a spokesperson for the Meyerton police, the driver of a silver Volkswagen Polo, carrying four occupants, reportedly stopped on the off-ramp due to the vehicle overheating. It is alleged that Xolani Dube, who was a passenger in the Polo, then proceeded to cross the road with the intention of asking for water from the occupants of a white Toyota Corolla that had also stopped on the opposite side. It was at this point that Dube was allegedly shot by assailants before they fled the scene, heading in the direction of Vereeniging. Tragically, Dube succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The perpetrators, however, reportedly returned to the off-ramp several minutes later, unleashing a second volley of gunfire. This subsequent shooting resulted in a gunshot wound to the arm of the 16-year-old son of the Polo driver. The injured teenager was promptly transported to a local hospital for immediate medical attention. The driver of the silver VW Polo and another passenger in the vehicle reportedly escaped the ordeal unharmed. A thorough forensic examination of the scene by law enforcement officials led to the recovery of 13 spent 9mm cartridges, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation. Meyerton Station Commander Colonel Senzangakona Christopher Mohale has issued a public appeal, urging anyone who may possess information that could aid in the investigation to come forward. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with this shocking incident. The random nature of the attack, the seemingly unprovoked violence, and the subsequent return of the perpetrators have left the local community shaken and deeply concerned about their safety. The focus of the police investigation will undoubtedly be on identifying the occupants of both vehicles involved and determining the motive behind this brutal act. The close proximity of the two vehicles and the seemingly mundane reason for their presence on the off-ramp – a vehicle breakdown – makes the ensuing violence all the more perplexing and horrifying. The swiftness with which the perpetrators fled and then returned suggests a level of premeditation or a volatile situation that escalated rapidly. The recovery of multiple spent cartridges indicates that a significant number of shots were fired, underscoring the intensity of the attack. The police are meticulously piecing together the events of that night, reviewing any available CCTV footage from the surrounding area and conducting interviews with potential witnesses. The aim is to reconstruct the sequence of events with as much accuracy as possible to bring the perpetrators to justice. The death of Xolani Dube at such a young age, under these circumstances, is a profound loss. The injury sustained by the 16-year-old boy adds another layer of tragedy to an already devastating event. The community of Meyerton, and indeed the broader Gauteng province, will be anxiously awaiting updates from the police as they work tirelessly to unravel this perplexing crime and ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions. The psychological impact of such a violent crime, especially one that appears to be random, can be significant, leading to increased fear and anxiety among residents. Police presence and community engagement will be vital in restoring a sense of security. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are determined to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the truth behind this senseless act of violence. The investigation into the fatal shooting on the Johan le Roux off-ramp near Meyerton is progressing, with police authorities emphasizing the seemingly random nature of the attack. According to reports, Xolani Dube, a 23-year-old man, was fatally shot after his vehicle, a silver Volkswagen Polo, experienced a breakdown. As the vehicle's engine overheated, Dube reportedly exited to seek assistance. He is alleged to have approached a white Toyota Corolla parked on the opposite side of the road to request water. It was during this interaction that unidentified assailants reportedly opened fire on Dube, killing him instantly. The gunmen then fled the scene, reportedly towards Vereeniging. However, their escape was short-lived. In a chilling turn of events, the perpetrators are said to have returned to the off-ramp a few minutes later and discharged further rounds of ammunition. This second barrage of shots unfortunately resulted in the injury of a 16-year-old boy, who is the son of the driver of the silver VW Polo. The injured teenager was promptly taken to hospital for medical treatment. The driver of the Polo and another passenger were unharmed. Police have meticulously examined the crime scene, recovering 13 spent 9mm cartridges, which are crucial pieces of evidence in the ongoing investigation. The Meyerton Station Commander, Colonel Senzangakona Christopher Mohale, has made a fervent appeal to the public, requesting any information that could potentially assist the police in their efforts to apprehend the culprits. At present, no arrests have been made, and the motive behind this violent incident remains unclear. The proximity of the vehicles and the seemingly innocuous reason for their stop – a mechanical issue – intensifies the mystery surrounding the attack. Law enforcement is working to reconstruct the events leading up to and immediately following the shooting, interviewing witnesses and analyzing any available forensic evidence. The community is understandably concerned by the brazenness of the attack and the fact that the perpetrators allegedly returned to the scene. This suggests a potentially volatile or determined group. The investigation is expected to be comprehensive, covering all possible angles to identify the individuals responsible for this heinous crime. The death of Xolani Dube represents a significant loss, and the injury to the young boy adds a further tragic dimension to this incident. Police are committed to ensuring that justice is served for the victims. The appeal for public assistance underscores the importance of community cooperation in solving crimes, especially those where initial leads are scarce. The focus is on gathering as much information as possible to piece together the sequence of events and identify the vehicle occupants and their possible motives. The authorities are determined to bring closure to the victims' families and to reassure the public that such violent acts will not go unpunished. The investigation continues with a strong emphasis on forensic analysis and witness testimonies. The chilling detail of the attackers returning to the scene suggests a level of audacity or possibly a specific target, although the initial premise points towards a random encounter escalating into deadly violence. The police are exploring all possibilities to understand the dynamics of this tragic event and to bring those responsible to justice. The psychological impact on the community is also being considered, as random acts of violence can instill fear and a sense of vulnerability. The police presence and proactive engagement with the community will be instrumental in alleviating these concerns. The investigation remains a top priority for the Meyerton SAPS





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