Traditional Authority Orders Closure of Controversial Church Amid Human Rights Concerns

Local leadership has demanded the evacuation of a church following reports of child neglect, denial of education, and the prohibition of medical care for its congregants.

A sweeping directive has been issued by local traditional leader Nkosi Makhosini Qwabe, demanding the immediate dissolution of a controversial church congregation operating within his jurisdiction. The decision follows a high-level oversight inspection conducted last Friday by representatives from the CRL Rights Commission and the Department of Social Development.

The investigation was triggered by reports that dozens of congregants, including children, were living on the church premises under restrictive conditions. Disturbing allegations suggest that these children were being systematically barred from attending school, depriving them of their fundamental right to education. Authorities have expressed profound alarm regarding the operational nature of the church, which appears to foster extreme isolation, separating members from the broader community and essential social support systems. Nkosi Makhosini Qwabe expressed his firm stance against the practices of the church leader, identified as Sibiya. He stated that the council has instructed Sibiya to ensure that all congregants depart the premises and return to their original places of residence. The traditional leader emphasized that his council was previously unaware of the extent of these activities, noting that if they had been privy to these operations earlier, they would have intervened long ago. Qwabe explicitly condemned the church’s mandate that followers abstain from medical treatment, highlighting the grave danger this poses to public health. Furthermore, he noted that the facility was grossly overcrowded, housing more than 52 individuals in a cramped space that failed to meet basic health and safety regulations. To ensure total compliance and safety, Qwabe has requested a thorough police sweep of the property, including the use of sniffing dogs to investigate potential illegal activities or concealed violations on the site. In response to the mounting pressure, Sibiya attempted to defend his position during a hearing with the CRL Commission last week. He maintained that his congregants were not coerced into joining the church but rather chose to participate voluntarily. However, this defense has done little to mitigate the concerns of state officials and traditional authorities who argue that the living conditions and radical ideologies being preached constitute a violation of basic human rights. The government and the traditional council remain committed to dismantling the establishment to protect the well-being of the children involved and to restore order within the community. Legal experts suggest that the failure to adhere to education standards and health protocols will likely lead to further criminal investigation into Sibiya and the leadership of the church. The community now awaits a swift resolution as the authorities coordinate their efforts to relocate the affected families and dismantle the unauthorized settlement





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