Tracking South African Shorebirds: Unraveling the Secrets of the Africa–Eurasian Flyway

BirdLife South Africa is employing satellite tracking to study the migratory patterns of shorebirds like the Curlew Sandpiper along the Africa–Eurasian Flyway. This project, a first for long-distance Palearctic migratory shorebirds in South Africa, aims to identify critical habitats, understand migratory behavior, and promote coordinated conservation efforts across continents. The initiative builds upon previous work, addresses historical challenges in tracking, and highlights the importance of international collaboration and advanced technology in protecting migratory species.

To understand the complex movements of migratory shorebirds along the Africa–Eurasian Flyway , BirdLife South Africa is undertaking a significant project. The initiative involves fitting Curlew Sandpiper s with satellite tracking devices. This will allow researchers to gather crucial data on their migratory routes, stopover sites, and breeding grounds across continents.

This project is a major milestone for southern Africa, as the migratory patterns of local shorebird populations have been poorly understood. Previous tracking studies elsewhere along the flyway haven't yielded much data on birds reaching South Africa, making this research particularly important. This is the first time long-distance Palearctic migratory shorebirds, specifically Curlew Sandpipers and Grey Plovers, have been fitted with tracking devices in South Africa, marking a significant advancement in the region's conservation efforts.

The project builds on years of work along the country’s west coast, expanding its scope beyond national borders to illustrate how shorebirds connect landscapes within South Africa and beyond. Historically, tracking migratory shorebirds in southern Africa has faced challenges related to cost, capacity, and technology. Tracking devices were expensive, and many were too large for small-bodied species like the Curlew Sandpiper. Global tracking efforts have been concentrated in Europe, with fewer studies focused on birds migrating as far south as Africa.

Additionally, South Africa experienced a decline in wader ringing and trapping expertise, which played a leading role in flyway research through Safring, but reduced funding hindered large-scale wader work. The current project benefits from a renewed focus on flyway-scale conservation and advancements in lightweight tracking technology that allows for the safe monitoring of smaller species. International collaboration is critical to the project’s success, with partnerships providing both the technical expertise and the tracking devices.

Funding support has also been central to the project's success. These developments represent a crucial step in rebuilding regional capacity and demonstrating the importance of collaboration in conservation across an interconnected flyway system. The project's launch coincides with a broader shift in understanding and protecting migratory species globally. At a recent meeting, governments formally recognized “marine flyways” highlighting threats such as climate change, invasive species, and overfishing.

The project underscores the need for coordinated, cross-border conservation. Early tracking data reveals the complexity and variability of the migrations. The birds appear to travel in loose flocks, with their routes shaped by external factors like wind and weather, alongside internal dynamics, including experience and the potential role of 'leader' individuals. There is flexibility and decision-making during their journey, with some individuals exhibiting unexpected behavior.

This research aims to understand these dynamics, highlighting the complex and adaptive nature of migration. Early results indicate the use of key sites, including the Makgadikgadi Pans, which are designated as key Biodiversity Areas. This research not only provides insights into the behavior of individual birds but also informs the identification and protection of vital habitats and contributes to the conservation of these species along the extensive Africa-Eurasian Flyway.

The project emphasizes the significance of international collaboration and technological advancements in enhancing the understanding and preservation of migratory birds and their critical habitats.





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Migratory Birds Bird Tracking Africa–Eurasian Flyway Conservation Curlew Sandpiper

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