Tracker marks 30 years helping South African businesses operate smarter and safer

Tracker, founded in 1996 as a stolen vehicle recovery company, has grown into a leading South African technology and services business delivering connected fleet, video telematics and data intelligence solutions to organisations across industries.

Tracker is marking 30 years of helping South African businesses operate smarter and safer, a milestone that reflects its evolution from a stolen vehicle recovery company into a leading South African technology and services business.

What began in 1996 as a stolen vehicle recovery company has grown into a provider of end-to-end solutions that help organisations reduce risk, optimise spend, increase efficiency and make better decisions every day. Over three decades, South Africa's business landscape has changed significantly. Businesses are under constant pressure to do more with less while navigating increasing complexity, rising costs and rapidly evolving customer expectations. Tracker has evolved alongside these changing needs.

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Connected Technology and Human Expertise

Today, the company combines connected technology, data intelligence and human expertise to help businesses gain greater visibility across their operations. From fleet management and video telematics to asset tracking, supply chain visibility and business intelligence, Tracker provides connected solutions that transform data into meaningful, actionable insights. While technology is at the heart of what Tracker does, the focus has never been technology for technology's sake. The starting point is understanding what matters most to each customer.

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For some organisations, that means improving driver safety and fulfilling duty-of-care obligations. For others, it is reducing fuel costs, improving fleet utilisation, strengthening compliance, enhancing supply chain visibility or gaining greater operational control. Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all solution, Tracker works in partnership with businesses to understand their needs and build solutions around the outcomes they want to achieve.

This customer-centric approach has enabled Tracker to serve organisations across industries and fleet sizes, helping them solve real-world challenges with connected technology and actionable intelligence. Tracker's reputation was built on vehicle recovery, and that remains an important part of the business today.

Expanding Focus Beyond Vehicle Recovery

However, the focus has expanded beyond recovery to prevention. Modern telematics, AI-powered cameras, real-time monitoring and advanced analytics enable businesses to identify risks before incidents occur. Fleet managers can receive alerts about unsafe driving behaviour, monitor critical events in real time and access meaningful insights that help improve safety outcomes across their operations. Video telematics solutions provide organisations with greater visibility into what is happening on the road, helping support driver coaching, reduce risk exposure and strengthen accountability.

The result is a proactive approach to safety that helps businesses protect not only their vehicles and assets, but also the people who use them every day. Because while looking after an asset is important, looking after the person is essential. Businesses generate vast amounts of data every day. The challenge is not collecting the information.

The challenge is turning it into something useful. Tracker's approach goes beyond data gathering. By combining advanced analytics, AI capabilities and industry expertise, the company helps businesses transform complex information into practical insights that support better decision-making. Whether it is identifying opportunities to reduce fuel consumption, optimising routes, improving fleet utilisation, monitoring assets, strengthening supply chain performance or enabling faster operational responses, Tracker helps organisations unlock the value hidden within their data.

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Unlocking Value From Business Data

The goal is simple: provide information in a format that businesses can understand, trust and use to drive measurable results. The benefits of connected fleet intelligence are not only delivered to customers. Tracker uses its own fleet management technology across its operations, giving the business first-hand experience of the challenges and opportunities faced by fleet operators. This has contributed to improved safety performance, fewer accidents, lower maintenance costs, reduced fuel waste and decreased vehicle misuse.

It is a practical example of Tracker's belief that technology should deliver measurable business value, not just more information. Thirty years is a significant milestone, but Tracker remains focused on helping businesses solve today's challenges while preparing for tomorrow's opportunities. As businesses continue to navigate an increasingly connected and data-driven world, the need for trusted partners has never been greater. Tracker's role is not limited to helping recover stolen vehicles.

Today, it is about helping businesses operate smarter, safer and more efficiently through a connected ecosystem of technology, services and insights. For three decades, the company has been caring for and protecting people and their things. Today, that commitment extends across entire business operations, helping organisations gain the visibility, intelligence and support they need to move forward with confidence. One connected ecosystem.

Multiple business advantages. Let's build a smarter operation together. For more information, visit the Tracker website. This article was sponsored by Tracker.